Assembly bypolls LIVE updates: Voting begins in 13 Assembly seats across 7 States

The electoral exercise, the first since the Lok Sabha elections, will decide the fate of many veterans and some debutantes including Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s wife Kamlesh Thakur

Updated - July 10, 2024 07:45 am IST

Published - July 10, 2024 07:36 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Voters waiting in a queue to cast their votes at a polling booth in Radhapuram in Vikravandi assembly constituency, Tamil Nadu on July 10, 2024.

Voters waiting in a queue to cast their votes at a polling booth in Radhapuram in Vikravandi assembly constituency, Tamil Nadu on July 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

The bypolls to 13 Assembly constituencies across seven States of Bihar, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh are under way on July 10, 2024. The polling process that started at 7 a.m. will conclude at 6 pm.

The electoral exercise, the first since the Lok Sabha elections, will decide the fate of many veterans and some debutantes including Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s wife Kamlesh Thakur.

The Assembly seats going to polls are Raiganj, Ranaghat Dakshin, Bagda and Maniktala (West Bengal); Badrinath and Manglaur (Uttarakhand); Jalandhar West (Punjab); Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh (Himachal Pradesh); Rupauli (Bihar); Vikravandi (Tamil Nadu) and Amarwara (Madhya Pradesh).

The bypolls are to be held against vacancies created either due to deaths or resignation of incumbent members.

Follow LIVE updates here:

  • July 10, 2024 07:39
    Voting begins for bypoll in Bihar’s Rupauli

    Polling began for the bypoll to the Rupauli assembly seat in Bihar on Wednesday, amid tight security arrangements, an official said.

    The voting started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

    More than three lakh voters will decide the electoral fate of 11 candidates.

    -PTI

  • July 10, 2024 07:37
    West Bengal | Voting begins for bypolls in 4 assembly seats

    Polling began for by-elections in four assembly seats in West Bengal on Wednesday, amid heavy deployment of security forces, an official said.

    Voting started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

    Three of the four constituencies - Maniktala in Kolkata, Ranaghat Dakshin and Bagdah in North 24 Parganas - are in the southern part of the State. The fourth, Raiganj, is in north Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur district.

    -PTI

  • July 10, 2024 07:36
    Tamil Nadu | Polling begins for bypoll to Vikravandi assembly constituency

    Polling began for bypoll to Vikravandi assembly constituency in Villupuram district amid tight security.

    Polling is being held in 276 polling booths in Vikravandi assembly segment. 

    As many as 44 polling booths have been identified as vulnerable and critical in Vikravandi. 

    Over 2,700 police personnel including 220 central paramilitary personnel deployed for smooth conduct of poll.

    -S. Prasad

election / politics / Bihar / West Bengal / Tamil Nadu / Madhya Pradesh / Uttarakhand / Punjab / Himachal Pradesh / voting

