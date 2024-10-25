“The severe cyclonic storm “Dana” moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph and lay centred over north coastal Odisha, about 15 km north of Dhamara and 30 km north-northwest of Habalikhati nature camp (Bhitarkanika),” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) posted on X.

Turbulent sea, gusty winds and rainfall hit Dhamra and Bhadrak as an impact of Cyclone Dana. “Around 5.84 lakh people have been evacuated till now to shelters,” said Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

According to an official statement, Odisha has made extensive preparations to tackle the cyclone’s impact. The State has set up 5209 cyclone shelters and evacuated people from vulnerable areas, including 3654 pregnant women who have been relocated to nearby hospitals.

Helpline numbers for Odisha: BALESORE: 06782-262286 / 261077 MAYURBHANJ: 06792-252759 / 252941 BHADRAK: 06784-251881 JAJPUR: 06728-222648 KENDRAPADA: 06727-232803 KEONJHAR: 06766-255437 JAGATSINGHPUR: 06724-220368 CUTTACK: 0671-2507842 DHENKANAL: 06762-226507 / 221376 PURI: 06752-223237 BMC (BBSR) TOLL FREE NUMBER-1929 EMERGENCY RESPONSE SUPPORT SYSTEM: 112

Helpline numbers for West Bengal: 24X7 helpline: 2214 3526 WEST BENGAL POLICE: 033 22145486 / 22141988 WEST MEDINIPUR DISTRICT CONTROL ROOM: 03222 267983 WEST MEDINIPUR SPECIAL CONTROL ROOM :6296060699/100 KOLKATA MUNICIPAL CORPORATION: 91 33 2286- 1212/ 1313/ 1414