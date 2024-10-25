GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Aftermath of Cyclone Dana LIVE: Odisha CM Majhi reviews post-landfall situation from Rajiv Bhavan

Cyclone Dana to gradually weaken into a cyclonic storm by Friday forenoon as it moves west-northwest across north Odisha

Updated - October 25, 2024 08:49 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Local costal people are sheltered at cyclone relief shelter as they evacuated by the State Government.

Local costal people are sheltered at cyclone relief shelter as they evacuated by the State Government. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout

The severe cyclonic storm “Dana” moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph and lay centred over north coastal Odisha, about 15 km north of Dhamara and 30 km north-northwest of Habalikhati nature camp (Bhitarkanika),” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) posted on X. 

Also Read: Cyclone Dana makes landfall highlights 

Turbulent sea, gusty winds and rainfall hit Dhamra and Bhadrak as an impact of Cyclone Dana. “Around 5.84 lakh people have been evacuated till now to shelters,” said Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

According to an official statement, Odisha has made extensive preparations to tackle the cyclone’s impact. The State has set up 5209 cyclone shelters and evacuated people from vulnerable areas, including 3654 pregnant women who have been relocated to nearby hospitals.

Watch:Odisha braces for impact as severe Cyclone Dana

Helpline numbers for Odisha: BALESORE: 06782-262286 / 261077 MAYURBHANJ: 06792-252759 / 252941 BHADRAK: 06784-251881 JAJPUR: 06728-222648 KENDRAPADA: 06727-232803 KEONJHAR: 06766-255437 JAGATSINGHPUR: 06724-220368 CUTTACK: 0671-2507842 DHENKANAL: 06762-226507 / 221376 PURI: 06752-223237 BMC (BBSR) TOLL FREE NUMBER-1929 EMERGENCY RESPONSE SUPPORT SYSTEM: 112

Helpline numbers for West Bengal: 24X7 helpline: 2214 3526 WEST BENGAL POLICE: 033 22145486 / 22141988 WEST MEDINIPUR DISTRICT CONTROL ROOM: 03222 267983 WEST MEDINIPUR SPECIAL CONTROL ROOM :6296060699/100 KOLKATA MUNICIPAL CORPORATION: 91 33 2286- 1212/ 1313/ 1414

Follow the live update:
  • October 25, 2024 08:46
    High tide waves in Bengal coast
  • October 25, 2024 08:37
    Heavy rains lash parts of south Bengal

    Heavy rains packed with gusty winds lashed parts of southern West Bengal as the landfall process of the severe cyclonic storm “Dana” continued to tear through the Odisha coast since midnight.

    According to the latest bulletin from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the severe cyclonic storm lay centred over north coastal Odisha, near north-northwest of Dhamara and north-northwest of Habalikhati nature camp (Bhitarkanika).

    The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has mobilised teams to clear uprooted trees from city streets as part of their disaster response efforts.

    - PTI

Published - October 25, 2024 08:38 am IST

