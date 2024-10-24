GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Justice Sanjiv Khanna to take oath as Chief Justice of India on November 11

Justice Khanna will have a tenure of a little over six months as CJI and would demit office on May 13, 2025

Updated - October 24, 2024 09:36 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Justice Sanjiv Khanna. Photo: sci.gov.in

Justice Sanjiv Khanna was on Thursday (October 24, 2024) appointed the 51st Chief Justice of India. He will take oath on November 11, a day after incumbent Justice D.Y. Chandrachud demits office on attaining the age of 65.

Justice Chandrachud took over as the CJI on November 8, 2022.

Also read | Who is Sanjiv Khanna?

Justice Khanna will have a tenure of a little over six months as CJI and would demit office on May 13, 2025.

"In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon'ble President, after consultation with Hon'ble Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Judge of the Supreme Court of India as Chief Justice of India with effect from 11th November, 2024," Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal posted on X.

