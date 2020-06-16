Data | Coronavirus deaths increasing significantly in several States

At least two States also record a sizeable rise in weekly cases
In the past two weeks (June 1-14), 4,122 new COVID-19-related deaths were recorded in India, up from 2,380 deaths in the preceding two weeks. While Maharashtra continues to record the highest number of new deaths, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh registered significant increases in the past week.
The chart below show the number of weekly COVID-19-related deaths between March 10, when the first death was recorded, and June 14. The darker the colour of the rectangle, the higher the number of deaths that week.
Table appears incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode.
For the fourth week in a row, Maharashtra recorded more than 400 deaths. Delhi recorded over 500 deaths in the past week, while Gujarat recorded more than 200 deaths in each of the past two weeks. T.N. and U.P. recorded a significant uptick, with more than 100 deaths in the past week. Haryana also registered a sizeable increase in new deaths.
The chart shows the number of weekly COVID-19 cases between January 30, when the first case was recorded in Kerala, and June 14. The darker the colour of the rectangle, the higher the number of deaths that week.
For the fifth week in a row, Maharashtra recorded more than 10,000 cases. T.N. and Delhi recorded a drastic upsurge in new cases over the past week, with more than 12,000 new cases each up from around 9,000 cases each in the previous week.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.