Data | The wide, rapid spread of the novel coronavirus

While India is still novel coronavirus free, the number of people found infected by the disease grew from 332 people in 13 Chinese provinces and four nations to 4,474 cases in 30 provinces and 18 countries in a span of just one week.

Hubei in China was the worst affected province with over 2,714 cases and 100 deaths as of January 27.

The maps shows the number of coronavirus cases from 12 a.m. on January 22 until 8.30. p.m. on January 27 (all times in Eastern Time Zone, U.S.).

January 22, 00:00 hours

Cases: 332 | Deaths: 0 | Recovered: 0

image/svg+xml India Hubei Mongolia

Cases worldwide: Thailand: 2 | Japan: 1 | U.S.: 1 | South Korea: 1

January 23, 12:00 hours

Cases: 653 | Deaths: 18 | Recovered: 30

image/svg+xml Beijing

Cases worldwide: Thailand: 3 | Vietnam: 2 | Macau: 2 | Hong Kong: 2 | U.S.: 1 | Taiwan: 1 | South Korea: 1 | Singapore: 1 | Japan: 1

January 24, 12:00 hours

Cases: 941 | Deaths: 26 | Recovered: 36