Live

Parliament 2024 LIVE updates: Monsoon Session to begin today

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey 2023-24 in Lok Sabha at 1 p.m.

Updated - July 22, 2024 09:06 am IST

Published - July 22, 2024 08:27 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Parliament house complex.

A view of the Parliament house complex. | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament is set to start today with a united Opposition looking to corner the NDA government on multiple key issues ranging from the NEET paper leak case to railway safety. 

In this session, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey in Parliament on July 22 and present the Union Budget for 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha on July 23. This is the first Budget of the Modi government since the NDA came back to power for a third straight term

Ms. Sitharaman will be presenting her seventh straight Budget, surpassing the record of former Prime Minister Morarji Desai, who presented five annual Budgets and one interim Budget between 1959 and 1964 as finance minister. Ms. Sitharaman has presented six straight Budgets, including an interim one in February this year since she was appointed as the Union Finance Minister in 2019.

The Monsoon Session is scheduled to have 16 sittings and is likely to conclude on August 12. Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said that this session will mainly be devoted to the financial business relating to the Union Budget for 2024-25 which will be presented on July 23.

Union Ministers Jayant Chaudhary, Pankaj Chaudhary, Kirtivardhan Singh and Sukanta Majumdar will lay papers on the table in Lok Sabha on Monday. Matters under rule 377 are likely to be taken up for discussion in Lok Sabha.

Read: At all-party meet, allies and rivals present long wish list for Modi Government

Meanwhile, the Opposition demanded discussions several subjects including, the Uttar Pradesh Government’s order to display nameplates at eateries falling on the Kanwar Yatra route, the rising number of terror cases in Jammu, internal strife in Manipur and irregularities in NEET and other competitive exams. Several political parties also urged the Centre to reconsider its stance on giving special status to States like Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha at the all-party meet on July 21.

Follow the latest updates here: 

  • July 22, 2024 09:06
    Economic Survey to be tabled in Parliament today

    The Economic Survey is an official report card on the government’s financial performance and the state of the economy during the year ending March 31. It also provides an outlook on future policy changes. It is usually released by the Ministry of Finance a day before the Union Budget is tabled.

    Read more here

  • July 22, 2024 08:40
    If not special category, then give us special package: JD(U) demands aid for Bihar ahead of Union Budget

    The Janata Dal (United), a key BJP ally which heads the government in Bihar, has strongly argued for a special financial package for the State to be granted during the Budget Session of Parliament that begins from July 22, since the government has already ruled out the grant of special category status.

    Read more here

  • July 22, 2024 08:31
    At all-party meet, allies and rivals present long wish list for Modi government

    The first all-party meeting of the 18th Lok Sabha was held on July 21. 

    The Opposition demanded a discussion on the Uttar Pradesh Government’s order to display nameplates at eateries falling on the Kanwar Yatra route, the rising number of terror cases in Jammu, internal strife in Manipur and irregularities in NEET and other competitive exams. While the allies, TDP, JD(U) and LJP (Ram Vilas) demanded financial aid for Andhra Pradesh and Bihar.

    The Trinamool Congress skipped the meeting but had informed Mr. Rijiju that all its members are committed to be in the State for Martyr’s Day that the TMC observes on July 21. Among the allies, Apna Dal (Soneylal) leader Anupriya Patel and RPI’s Ramdas Athawale, though present, did not speak at the meeting. 

    Read more here

  • July 22, 2024 08:29
    Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla constitutes the Business Advisory Committee (BAC)

    The BAC decides the parliamentary agenda. 

    Members include Sudip Bandyopadhyay (Trinamool Congress), P. P. Chaudhary (BJP), Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu (Telugu Desam Party), Nishikant Dubey (BJP), Gaurav Gogoi (Congress), Sanjay Jaiswal (BJP), Dileshwar Kamait (JD-U), Bhartruhari Mahtab (BJP), Dayanidhi Maran (DMK), Baijayant Panda (BJP), Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena-UBT), Kodikunnil Suresh (Congress), Anurag Thakur (BJP) and Lalji Verma (SP).

  • July 22, 2024 08:27
    Monsoon Session of the Parliament set to begin today

    Highlight of the session will be the Union Budget which will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23.

    Six new Bills, including the one to amend the Disaster Management Law, are scheduled to be presented during the session.

    The government has also listed the Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024 to replace the Aircraft Act of 1934 to provide enabling provisions for ease of doing business in the civil aviation sector.

    The Monsoon Session begins on July 22 and will continue till August 12.

