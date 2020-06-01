Data

Data | A study of India's coronavirus cases: symptoms to secondary transmission

Health workers attending to people arriving for COVID-19 tests at a hospital in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh

Health workers attending to people arriving for COVID-19 tests at a hospital in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh  

Cough and fever were the most commonly reported symptoms

More men than women and those aged 50 to 69 years were infected with COVID-19, found a research paper published recently. The study, which analysed cases and tests conducted between January 22 and April 30, also presented its findings on the most commonly reported symptoms of patients and the chances of secondary transmission.

Symptoms

Cough and fever were the most commonly reported symptoms among COVID-19 patients at the time of specimen collection.

Viewing in app? Click to see graph

image/svg+xml

Graph appears incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode

Also read: Can coronavirus spread through airborne transmission of aerosols?

Most vulnerable

The attack rate (people affected per 1 lakh population) and the percentage of positive cases among those tested were highest in the 50 to 69 age group.

Viewing in app? Click to see graph

image/svg+xml
 

Gender ratio

The attack rate was significantly higher for men (41.6 case per 1 lakh males) than women (24.3 cases per 1 lakh females)

Viewing in app? Click to see graph

image/svg+xml
 

Chance of transmission

The secondary attack rate (the number of positives among contacts of primary cases) was highest in Chandigarh and Maharashtra.

Viewing in app? Click to see graph

image/svg+xml
 

Source: "Laboratory surveillance for SARS-CoV-2 in India..", ICMR COVID Study Group, Priya Abraham et al.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Data Point
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 2, 2020 9:11:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/data/a-study-of-indias-coronavirus-cases-symptoms-to-secondary-transmission/article31725585.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY