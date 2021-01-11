Data

Data | What is the COVID-19 vaccine policy of countries across the world?

A health worker performs a trial run of the COVID-19 vaccine delivery system in New Delhi.   | Photo Credit: AP

At least 45 countries have begun administering COVID-19 vaccines as of January 6, a rapid rise from only eight nations a fortnight ago. While most of the nations that began vaccination drives have prioritised front-line workers, many have included the elderly and clinically vulnerable groups.

Bahrain has adopted a universal vaccination policy. After Israel and the UAE, Bahrain has administered the highest number of doses relative to its population. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is the most popular among the list of approved candidates.

Vaccine policy

The table classifies countries based on which of the three groups - essential workers, the elderly, and clinically vulnerable - were chosen to receive the vaccine first.

While in Singapore, vaccination is available for only one group, in India, all three groups have been chosen. In the UAE, select members outside the three groups are also eligible.

image/svg+xml
 

*According to the Centre, vaccination will begin on January 16.

Chart appears incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode

Steady climb

The chart shows the number of countries where at least one person was vaccinated, starting from December 8, 2020. As of January 6, 45 such countries have been added to the list.

image/svg+xml

Also read: Towards an effective vaccination distribution policy

Doses administered

The chart depicts the number of vaccine doses administered per 1 lakh people in a country. The graph does not represent the number of people, but the number of doses administered.

image/svg+xml
 

The makers

The table lists the different vaccines and countries administering them. Pfizer/BioNTech’s vaccine is the most widely administered, with more than 30 countries using it. India will be the second country after the U.K. to use the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, produced here as Covishield.

image/svg+xml
 

Source: Policy data sourced from Oxford Coronavirus Government Response Tracker; Our World in Data

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles

Data | Floods, droughts, and cyclones have become more frequent in India since 2000

Data | Chennai has the highest density of CCTV cameras in the world: report

Data | U.K. variant of the novel coronavirus spreads at least 50% faster than old variants

Data | Why did bad loans in banks reduce despite COVID-19 and economic downturn?

Data | Confidence in the economy dropped the most among salaried workers

Data | What's afoot on the COVID-19 vaccine front?

Data | Arctic sea ice extent in October 2020 was the lowest on record for any October

Data | Despite 36 all out, Adelaide Test not India's worst match by a long shot

Data | Three government surveys debunk Swachh Bharat's 100% ODF claim

Data | For every Rs 100 spent on petrol by Indians, Rs 63 goes to Centre and State as tax in Dec. 2020

Data | Share of women experiencing spousal violence almost doubles in Karnataka in four years

Data | Progress on child nutrition derailed as wasting and stunting increases in several States

Data | Google search trends: What Indians searched for in 2020

Data | Confidence in COVID-19 vaccines remains high among Indians

Data | U.S. bears the brunt of global COVID-19 deaths in December; Delhi, W.B. and Punjab record spurt in fatalities

Data | COVID-19 infections continue to grow at a constant pace in India

Data | Nearly 40% Indians paid bribes to use public services, highest among most Asian nations

Data | India's GDP contracts for the second consecutive quarter

Data | How lesser rainfall, reduced inflows & measured water release from Chembarambakkam blunted Cyclone Nivar's impact

Data | Farmers, new agriculture laws and government procurement
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 11, 2021 9:38:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/data/what-is-the-covid-19-vaccine-policy-of-countries-across-the-world/article33552221.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY