Data | Most COVID-19 deaths occurred within two days of hospital admission in Chennai, Karnataka

Most deaths related to COVID-19 in Chennai and Karnataka occurred within two to three days of admission to hospitals. These regions were chosen as they were among the few which provided the date of admission. Notably in Chennai, younger people died relatively sooner after hospitalisation compared to elders.

The analysis includes deaths in Chennai and Karnataka between April 10 and June 13, and for which data is available.

Deaths in Chennai

The chart shows the number of deaths recorded in Chennai and the number of days the patients were hospitalised until their demise. For instance, 55 people (18%) died within the first day of hospitalisation.

Age-wise split in Chennai

The table shows the age-wise split of % deaths in Chennai within certain days of hospitalisation. All patients less than 60 years of age died within 3 days. Whereas, only 30% of patients aged > 60 died within 3 days.

Deaths in Karnataka

In Karnataka, out of the 71 deaths for which data were available, 22 (31%) died on the day they were hospitalised.

Age-wise split in Karnataka

The table shows the age-wise split of % deaths in Karnataka within certain days of hospitalisation. The majority of deaths across all age groups occurred within three days of admission.

Data sourced from State health bulletins, Arun (@amasaesle) and Mohit Rao (@mohitmrao)

