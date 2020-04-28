Data | The variable impact of the novel coronavirus across different countries

COVID-19 curves can be categorised into three types based on the number of recoveries, number of deaths and the number of active cases recorded over time. The charts depict the trajectories of select 14 countries which recorded at least 25,000 infections.

More recoveries, reducing cases

In recent times in China, Germany, Iran and Switzerland, the number of recoveries are rising exponentially while active cases are reducing consistently over time. The chart shows the number of recoveries, number of deaths and the number of active cases recorded since the first case in each of these four countries.

On the road to recovery

A mixed bag

Either the total recoveries are moderate and active cases are rising, such as in India, or the recoveries are rising and active cases are flattening in countries such as Italy and France. 10 countries belong in this category. The chart shows the number of recoveries, number of deaths and the number of active cases recorded since the first case in a country.

In the middle

Canada, Turkey, Peru and Iran also belong in this category.

Poor recovery, rising cases

In the U.S., U.K., Netherlands and Russia, the recoveries are relatively less while the active cases have continued to rise. Notably, three of these nations - U.S., U.K., and Netherlands - also recorded a relatively high number of deaths while Russia has recorded fewer deaths. The chart shows the number of recoveries, number of deaths and the number of active cases recorded since the first case in each of these four countries.

A long road ahead

Source: Johns Hopkins University

