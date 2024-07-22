GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Microsoft recovery tool to find and remove CrowdStrike malware released

Microsoft has released a custom recovery tool for users affected by the global outage after a CrowdStrike software update gone wrong

Updated - July 22, 2024 12:14 pm IST

Published - July 22, 2024 12:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The WinPE tool can help in finding the malware and removing it [File]

The WinPE tool can help in finding the malware and removing it [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Microsoft has released a custom recovery tool for users affected by the global outage. The WinPE tool can help in finding the malware and removing it. The malware is estimated to have hit nearly 8.5 million devices globally.

The recovery tool comes with two repair options to help IT admins expedite the recovery process. To use the tool, admins will need a Windows 64-bit client with at least 8 GB of space, administrative privileges on this device, a USB drive with at least 1 GB of storage, and a Bitlocker recovery key, if required. A note on the USB drive: All existing data on this USB will be wiped and will be formatted automatically to FAT32.

CrowdSrike-Microsoft outage: Top 5 things to know

IT admins can reboot impacted Windows devices in Recovery Environment (recommended option) or Safe Mode.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

To use Microsoft’s recovery tool, IT staff need a Windows 64-bit client with at least 8 GB of space, administrative privileges on this device, a USB drive with at least 1 GB of storage, and a Bitlocker recovery key if required. It should be noted that you will need a USB flash drive that is 32GB or smaller, as otherwise you will not be able to format it with FAT32, which is required to boot the drive.

The signed Microsoft Recovery Tool can be found in the Microsoft Download Center. The link to the Microsoft Download Center is in this blog post.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.