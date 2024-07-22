Microsoft recovery tool to find and remove CrowdStrike malware released

Microsoft has released a custom recovery tool for users affected by the global outage. The WinPE tool can help in finding the malware and removing it. The malware is estimated to have hit nearly 8.5 million devices globally.

The recovery tool comes with two repair options to help IT admins expedite the recovery process. To use the tool, admins will need a Windows 64-bit client with at least 8 GB of space, administrative privileges on this device, a USB drive with at least 1 GB of storage, and a Bitlocker recovery key, if required. A note on the USB drive: All existing data on this USB will be wiped and will be formatted automatically to FAT32.

IT admins can reboot impacted Windows devices in Recovery Environment (recommended option) or Safe Mode.

The signed Microsoft Recovery Tool can be found in the Microsoft Download Center. The link to the Microsoft Download Center is in this blog post.