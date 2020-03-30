Data | To reduce coronavirus spread, India needs to test more, lockdown notwithstanding

In India, the growth of COVID-19 cases has neither been exponential nor has it flattened out. The curve lies somewhere in the middle. But this picture is misleading as India has a poor testing rate.

Despite the fact that India has among the lowest % of positive cases of those tested, the 21-day lockdown may not be enough. This is borne out in countries which imposed lockdowns but saw a surge in cases later.

The three curves

The graph shows the day-wise progression of COVID-19 cases since the 100th case in each country. Some countries such as Singapore, Japan and South Korea have managed to flatten the curve.

Also read: Interview | ‘Trace, test, treat’ mantra helped us control coronavirus, says South Korean Ambassador to India Shin Bong-Kil

Many such as the U.S., the U.K., Spain and Italy are seeing an exponential rise in cases.

The rest such as India, Indonesia, Peru, Iceland, Finland and Saudi Arabia are middling.

Types of case progression

image/svg+xml 2468101214161820222426283032343638 Days since the 100th case Country and trajectory Colour Null Green Red Yellow Exponential rise Middling countries 200,000 50,000 10,000 2,000 500 100 U.S. Italy China Iran Days since the 100th case Cases France U.K. India Finland Hong Kong Japan Singapore South Korea Flattened the curve 2 16 30 38

A unique position

When a sample of countries experiencing the three types of progression (exponential, middling and flattening) are compared for tests done per million population and % of positive cases among those tested, India is in a unique position.

Also read: Data | Where does India stand on the coronavirus curve?

India has conducted a limited number of tests and at the same time, it also has a very low % of positive cases among those tested.

Tests per million x positive samples

image/svg+xml 101001,00010,000 1 2 5 1 0 2 0 5 0 Median Median Higher test rates, lower % of positive cases India is one of the few countries in this quadrant Higher test rates, higher % of positive cases Lower test rates, higher % of positive cases Lower test rates, lower % of positive cases Tests per million population % positive cases among samples tested India Japan France U.S. Iceland Australia South Korea Qatar Finland Belgium Romania U.K. Peru Saudi Arabia Indonesia Philippines

Is a lockdown enough?

Countries such as South Korea chose not to impose a lockdown but instead reduce the spread by ramping up testing rates early. Others who did not increase their testing rates early chose to impose a lockdown in order to contain the spread.

While Belgium, like India, imposed a lockdown early, the infections continued to increase as testing rates increased.

Impact of a lockdown