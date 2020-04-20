Data | 96% migrant workers did not get rations from the government, 90% did not receive wages during lockdown: Survey

A survey of 11,159 migrant workers stranded in various States found that between April 8 and April 13, more than 90% did not receive rations from the government. Close to 90% of those surveyed did not get paid by their employers. From March 27 to April 13, 70% of the surveyed workers had only less than ₹200 left with them.
Low on food and money
The chart shows the % of migrant workers who did not receive rations or cooked food from the government/ other sources, and were not paid by employers, between April 8 and April 13. While in this period, the % of workers who received cooked food from the government/ other sources improved marginally, most of them did not receive rations from the government or wages from their employers.
Did the stranded workers receive essentials?
Depleting stocks
The chart plots the % of migrant workers who had less than one day of rations left.
Fast exhausting rations
As a high share of migrants workers received neither rations nor cooked food from the government/NGOs, and were not paid their salaries, the share of workers having less than one day of rations left increased steadily.
Worst hit States
The following points list the % of migrant workers left without essential items such as rations and cooked food, and the % of those who had less than ₹200 to survive, between March 27 and April 13. Workers stranded in Uttar Pradesh were among the worst affected.
Left without rations
96% workers surveyed across India said they did not get rations from the government.
- In Uttar Pradesh, 100% of the migrant workers did not receive rations
- In Maharashtra, 99% of them did not receive rations.
- In Karnataka, 93% of them did not receive rations.
Without cooked food
70% workers surveyed across India said they did not get cooked food from the government or local organisations.
- In Uttar Pradesh, 64% migrant workers did not receive cooked food.
- In Karnataka, 80% did not receive cooked food; in Maharashtra, it was 58%; and in Delhi and Haryana it was 66%.
State of existing rations
70% workers surveyed across India said existing rations would last them only for two days.
- In Uttar Pradesh, 100% of the migrant workers said that rations would last them only for 2 days.
- In Maharashtra, 90% said the same.
- In Delhi and Haryana, 82% said the same.
State of finances
70% workers surveyed across India said they had less than ₹200 to survive during the lockdown.
- In Uttar Pradesh, 87% of the migrant workers had less than ₹200.
- In Haryana, 76% had less than ₹300
