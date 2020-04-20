Data

Data | 96% migrant workers did not get rations from the government, 90% did not receive wages during lockdown: Survey

Migrant workers from UP and Bihar at a government school in Azampura, where distribution of 12 kg rice and ₹500 per person is taken up by the Revenue officials, in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Migrant workers from UP and Bihar at a government school in Azampura, where distribution of 12 kg rice and ₹500 per person is taken up by the Revenue officials, in Hyderabad on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

Close to 90% of those surveyed did not get paid by their employers

A survey of 11,159 migrant workers stranded in various States found that between April 8 and April 13, more than 90% did not receive rations from the government. Close to 90% of those surveyed did not get paid by their employers. From March 27 to April 13, 70% of the surveyed workers had only less than ₹200 left with them.

Low on food and money

The chart shows the % of migrant workers who did not receive rations or cooked food from the government/ other sources, and were not paid by employers, between April 8 and April 13. While in this period, the % of workers who received cooked food from the government/ other sources improved marginally, most of them did not receive rations from the government or wages from their employers.

Did the stranded workers receive essentials?

image/svg+xml 100 90 80 70 April 8 April 9 April 10 April 11 April 12 April 13 % Did not receive rations % Workers not paid % Did not receive cooked food

(If graph doesn't appear in full, click here)

Depleting stocks

The chart plots the % of migrant workers who had less than one day of rations left.

Fast exhausting rations

image/svg+xml 50 45 40 35 April 8 April 9 April 10 April 11 April 12 April 13
 

As a high share of migrants workers received neither rations nor cooked food from the government/NGOs, and were not paid their salaries, the share of workers having less than one day of rations left increased steadily.

Also read:  COVID-19 | State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates

Worst hit States

The following points list the % of migrant workers left without essential items such as rations and cooked food, and the % of those who had less than ₹200 to survive, between March 27 and April 13. Workers stranded in Uttar Pradesh were among the worst affected.

Left without rations

96% workers surveyed across India said they did not get rations from the government.

  • In Uttar Pradesh, 100% of the migrant workers did not receive rations
  • In Maharashtra, 99% of them did not receive rations.
  • In Karnataka, 93% of them did not receive rations.

Without cooked food

70% workers surveyed across India said they did not get cooked food from the government or local organisations.

  • In Uttar Pradesh, 64% migrant workers did not receive cooked food.
  • In Karnataka, 80% did not receive cooked food; in Maharashtra, it was 58%; and in Delhi and Haryana it was 66%.

State of existing rations

70% workers surveyed across India said existing rations would last them only for two days.

  • In Uttar Pradesh, 100% of the migrant workers said that rations would last them only for 2 days.
  • In Maharashtra, 90% said the same.
  • In Delhi and Haryana, 82% said the same.

State of finances

70% workers surveyed across India said they had less than ₹200 to survive during the lockdown.

  • In Uttar Pradesh, 87% of the migrant workers had less than ₹200.
  • In Haryana, 76% had less than ₹300

Also read: Coronavirus | Confusion over mismatch in Health Ministry, ICMR figures

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Data Point
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 20, 2020 1:58:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/data/data-96-migrant-workers-did-not-get-rations-from-the-government-90-did-not-receive-wages-during-lockdown-survey/article31384413.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY