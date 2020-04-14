Data | Why Mumbai has seen the most coronavirus cases in Maharashtra?

Maharashtra is bearing the brunt of India’s COVID-19 crisis, with 23% of the total cases and 46% of overall deaths*. Most cases are from Mumbai, with the highest share in its G-south ward. Wards with dense populations have the highest number of cases. The State has the highest number of such wards.

District-wise cases

As on Sunday, over 65% of the State’s cases were from Mumbai, followed by Pune (15%) & Thane (8%). The graph shows the district-wise progression of cases between March 27 and April 13.

Districts with the most cases in Maharashtra

image/svg+xml 0 200 400 600 800 1000 1200 March 27 April 1 April 6 Confirmed cases Pune Thane Mumbai Confirmed cases rose from 57 on March 27 to 1,298 cases on April 13 in Mumbai April 13

Ward-wise cases

As of Sunday, over 20% of Mumbai’s COVID-19 cases were from the G-South ward (includes Elphinstone, Worli, Lower Parel) followed by E ward (9%). The graph is on Mumbai’s ward-wise case increase from April 4 to April 12.

Wards with the most cases in Mumbai

image/svg+xml 0 50 100 150 200 250 April 4 Confirmed cases April 8 G-South D E April12 Cases rose from 58 cases on April 4 to 280 cases in April 12 in G-South ward

Denser wards, higher cases

The share of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai is higher in more densely populated wards. Close to 54% of cases are from wards which have a population density of more than 35,000 people per sq.km.

Ward population density and cases

image/svg+xml Population density (people per square km.) % of COVID-19 cases < 15,000 5.65% 15,000 to 25,000 13.72% 25,000 to 35,000 26.52% > 35,000 54.11%

Thickly populated State

As many as 43 of the 100 most populated urban wards in India are located in Maharashtra.

State with the most populated wards

image/svg+xml State No .in top 100 wards Maharashtra 43 Gujarat 41 Others 16

More than 40 of the top 100 urban wards are in the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

City with the most populated wards

image/svg+xml Municipal Corporation No. in top 100 wards Greater Mumbai 41 Ahmedabad 20 Surat 11 Vadodara 10 Others 18

*Data as of 9:15 p.m. on Monday, April 13, 2020

Source: Census 2011, Maharashtra Health Department, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai

