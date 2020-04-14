Data | Why Mumbai has seen the most coronavirus cases in Maharashtra?

Maharashtra is bearing the brunt of India’s COVID-19 crisis, with 23% of the total cases and 46% of overall deaths*. Most cases are from Mumbai, with the highest share in its G-south ward. Wards with dense populations have the highest number of cases. The State has the highest number of such wards.
District-wise cases
As on Sunday, over 65% of the State’s cases were from Mumbai, followed by Pune (15%) & Thane (8%). The graph shows the district-wise progression of cases between March 27 and April 13.
Districts with the most cases in Maharashtra
(If the graph doesn't appear in full, click here)
Ward-wise cases
As of Sunday, over 20% of Mumbai’s COVID-19 cases were from the G-South ward (includes Elphinstone, Worli, Lower Parel) followed by E ward (9%). The graph is on Mumbai’s ward-wise case increase from April 4 to April 12.
Wards with the most cases in Mumbai
Denser wards, higher cases
The share of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai is higher in more densely populated wards. Close to 54% of cases are from wards which have a population density of more than 35,000 people per sq.km.
Ward population density and cases
Thickly populated State
As many as 43 of the 100 most populated urban wards in India are located in Maharashtra.
State with the most populated wards
More than 40 of the top 100 urban wards are in the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation.
City with the most populated wards
*Data as of 9:15 p.m. on Monday, April 13, 2020
Source: Census 2011, Maharashtra Health Department, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai
