Budget 2024 LIVE updates: Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to table Economic Survey today

The Budget Session of the Parliament is all set to commence and subject to exigencies of government business, the session is likely to conclude on August 12

Updated - July 22, 2024 11:05 am IST

Published - July 22, 2024 10:54 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and others during the 'Halwa' ceremony to mark the final stage of Union Budget 2024-25, in New Delhi.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and others during the 'Halwa' ceremony to mark the final stage of Union Budget 2024-25, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Monsoon session of the Parliament has started today. 

In this session, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey of India 2023-24, along with a statistical appendix, in both Houses of Parliament on July 22 and present the Union Budget for 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha on July 23. This is the first Budget of the Modi government since the NDA came back to power for a third straight term. The Budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for 2024 will also be presented on July 23.

According to the Economic Survey 2023-24 which was tabled on February 1, 2023, it asserted that not only are the pandemic-induced blues over, but the outlook for the years ahead is also rosier than in the pre-Covid years.

Also read: Indian economy witnessed profound positive transformation in last 10 years, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will move a motion for the election of two members to the central building and other construction workers’ advisory committee in Lok Sabha.

The Budget Session will have 16 sittings spread over 22 days. Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said that this session will mainly be devoted to the financial business relating to the Union Budget for 2024-25 which will be presented to Lok Sabha on July 23.

Follow the latest updates here:
  • July 22, 2024 10:54
    PM Modi appeals to parties to fight ‘for the country’

    Mr. Modi hit out at Opposition parties, saying that they tried to not let him speak in Parliament in the last session, adding that such tactics have no place in a democracy. He slammed the negative politics of some parties, saying they used Parliament’s time to hide their failures.

    “People have given verdict, will appeal to all political parties to fight together for the country for the next five years,” Mr. Modi said.

  • July 22, 2024 10:43
    Our Budget will set a strong foundation for ‘Viksit Bharat’: Modi

    Speaking to reporters before the start of the Monsoon session, PM Narendra Modi said, “Budget session important destination in our democracy’s proud journey, a govt has come back to power for third term after 60 years.” 

    “We are working to gradually realise the guarantees I have given,” he said. Positive outlook, investment, and performance define India, it is at the peak of opportunities, he added.

    “Our Budget will set the direction of our journey for the next five years, will set a strong foundation for ‘Viksit Bharat’,” Mr. Modi said.

    -PTI

