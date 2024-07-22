The Monsoon session of the Parliament has started today.

In this session, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey of India 2023-24, along with a statistical appendix, in both Houses of Parliament on July 22 and present the Union Budget for 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha on July 23. This is the first Budget of the Modi government since the NDA came back to power for a third straight term. The Budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for 2024 will also be presented on July 23.

According to the Economic Survey 2023-24 which was tabled on February 1, 2023, it asserted that not only are the pandemic-induced blues over, but the outlook for the years ahead is also rosier than in the pre-Covid years.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will move a motion for the election of two members to the central building and other construction workers’ advisory committee in Lok Sabha.

The Budget Session will have 16 sittings spread over 22 days. Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said that this session will mainly be devoted to the financial business relating to the Union Budget for 2024-25 which will be presented to Lok Sabha on July 23.