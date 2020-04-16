Data | Kerala flattens the coronavirus curve but must remain vigilant as 'import' cases still dominate

Kerala had the most number of COVID-19 cases 20 days back but reported only one new positive case on Wednesday. With high testing and low fatality rates, Kerala’s numbers show promise but some concerns remain. Recent cases are still “imported” from outside India, even though international travel halted on March 22.
Signs of recovery
The graph shows the seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases since the 100th case in States. Kerala’s curve not only flattened, but also started to dip after the 10th day.
How cases progressed in States
None of the other States are mimicking Kerala’s curve. While Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are showing signs of a dip, it is still early days.
Testing rates matter
The graph plots latest fatality rate against tests conducted per million people. The larger the circle, more the number of cases.
Testing rates and fatality rates
Not only have the number of new cases reduced significantly in Kerala, the fatality rate is among the lowest even as the State’s testing rate is among the highest.
Recovery time
The table lists days taken by the first 47 patients* to recover after hospitalisation. Close to 85% of patients recovered within 15 days of hospitalisation.
How long were hospital stays?
*This does not include the first three Wuhan returnees as the data for them is not accurate.
A new concern
The table lists the patient’s date of arrival in India, date of confirmation as COVID-19 positive for select “imported” cases in Kerala, and the days in between. In some patients’ cases, it took 26 days to be identified. Lately, the no. of such delayed confirmations have increased.
Returnees from abroad testing positive
Last word
While Kerala has recorded a low number of new cases, many of them are “imported” cases. Considering international flights were stopped on March 22 and quarantines were enforced, these delayed confirmations are a cause for concern. Countries like Japan and SIngapore which successfully flattened the curve initially are also seeing a second wave of infections.
Source: Kerala and Central health ministries, The Hindu news reports
