Data | COVID-19 has affected higher share of men in India, difference relatively lesser in other countries

Medical staff applaud as six patients were discharged from the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences hospital, in Karad, Maharashtra on May 8, 2020.

Medical staff applaud as six patients were discharged from the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences hospital, in Karad, Maharashtra on May 8, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Among the States which have reported gender data, the difference between the number of male and female patients is the highest in Jharkhand

Data from April 6 showed that a significantly high share of men in India tested positive for COVID-19 compared to other countries. Since then, gender-wise pan-India data have not been available. However, data from seven States which provide gender-wise split of the infected show that the trend still holds good in May, though the difference has narrowed down.

One month ago

In India, as of April 6, 76% of patients were male - the highest share among the countries which released gender-wise data. Pakistan had a similar ratio.

What was the share of women and men who tested positive as of April in different countries

image/svg+xml Cases (% female) Cases (% Male) 60 55 50 45 40 35 30 25 20 35 40 45 50 55 60 65 70 75 80 South Korea Portugal Belgium Romania Australia Japan Pakistan Peru Iran Thailand India Though over 55% of the cases in South Korea, Portugal, Romania and Belgium were women, the gender-wise difference in these countries was narrower compared to India India & Pakistan were among the countries with low testing rates as well
 

Recent data

In May, data show that 64%* of patients were male in India - second only to Pakistan. The share of males who tested positive decreased in May compared to April.

What was the share of women and men who tested positive as of May in different countries

image/svg+xml 3035404550556065707580 Male % 20 25 30 35 40 45 50 55 60 65 Female % Cases (% female) Cases (% Male) 65 60 55 50 45 40 35 30 25 20 35 30 40 45 50 55 60 65 70 75 80 India The Netherlands Belgium Portugal Switzerland Italy Spain Pakistan Peru Iran South Korea *Data for India for May were collated from seven States - Maharashtra, T.N., Telangana, Karnataka, Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand South Korea, Portugal and Belgium continue to report a higher share of infected females, but the difference is still not as high in India
 

State Data

Among the States which have reported gender data, the difference between the number of male and female patients is the highest in Jharkhand. The table lists gender-wise % of cases.

State wise split

image/svg+xml State Male (%) Female (%) Maharashtra 62 38 Tamil Nadu 68 32 Telangana 66 33 Karnataka 64 36 Bihar 58 42 Odisha 64 36 Jharkhand 75 25
 

Mostly middle-aged

Nearly 40% of patients were aged between 21 and 40 in Maharashtra, which accounts for a bulk of India’s cases. Close to 12% were over 60.

Age wise split

image/svg+xml % cases Age group 0-10 11-20 21-30 31-40 41-50 51-60 61-70 >70 25 20 15 10 5 0
 

