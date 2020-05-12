Data | COVID-19 has affected higher share of men in India, difference relatively lesser in other countries

Data from April 6 showed that a significantly high share of men in India tested positive for COVID-19 compared to other countries. Since then, gender-wise pan-India data have not been available. However, data from seven States which provide gender-wise split of the infected show that the trend still holds good in May, though the difference has narrowed down.

One month ago

In India, as of April 6, 76% of patients were male - the highest share among the countries which released gender-wise data. Pakistan had a similar ratio.

What was the share of women and men who tested positive as of April in different countries

Recent data

In May, data show that 64%* of patients were male in India - second only to Pakistan. The share of males who tested positive decreased in May compared to April.

What was the share of women and men who tested positive as of May in different countries

State Data

Among the States which have reported gender data, the difference between the number of male and female patients is the highest in Jharkhand. The table lists gender-wise % of cases.

State wise split

Mostly middle-aged

Nearly 40% of patients were aged between 21 and 40 in Maharashtra, which accounts for a bulk of India’s cases. Close to 12% were over 60.

Age wise split

