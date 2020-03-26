Data | Who are the most vulnerable to the lockdown among urban dwellers

Close to 3.8 lakh migrant workers in urban areas were in the 60+ age group that has the highest COVID-19 fatality rate
The COVID-19-related lockdown may have an immediate impact on close to 2.5 crore people in vulnerable jobs across India, an estimate from the latest Period Labour Force Survey suggests. Census figures on internal migration reveal a significant number of migrant workers among those vulnerable.
No work no pay
The table shows the estimated number of urban workers in vulnerable jobs across India. These include helpers in a household enterprise (who do not receive a regular salary) and casual labourers (who receive daily wages). The number only includes those who were in the bottom 50% of the wealth pyramid in 2017-18 (calculated based on their monthly per capita expenditure.
Urban workers in vulnerable jobs in India
Steady pay, yet unsecured
Of the nearly 1.78 crore urban dwellers, who were part of the bottom 50% of the wealth pyramid and worked in regular/salaried jobs, more than 52% do not get paid leave. These people (close to 94 lakh) will be among those severely affected by the lockdown. Data only include those working in non-agricultural sectors in urban areas.
Close to 81 lakh migrant workers in urban areas who were either illiterate or had studied upto 12th grade could be among those with vulnerable jobs. Many of them have been stranded due to train cancellations and sealing of borders. Close to 3.8 lakh were in the 60+ age group that has the highest COVID-19 fatality rate.
Elderly migrant workers
State-wise vulnerable migrants
Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu host most such migrants.