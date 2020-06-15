Coronavirus | India’s rise in cases third fastest globally

With 11,220 new COVID-19 cases and 325 deaths registered on Sunday, the total number of infections and the death toll in India reached 3,32,777 and 9,521 respectively. This data was based on reports from State Health Departments and collated by The Hindu.

The recovery rate was nearly 51%. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of samples tested on Sunday was 1,51,432, up from 1,43,737 on Saturday. Maharashtra led the tally with 3,390 new cases and 120 deaths. Delhi registered 2,224 cases and 56 deaths.

India now ranks third, behind Brazil and the U.S. in the daily increase in COVID-19 cases (7-day rolling average) across the world.

In the number of deaths registered every day, India ranks fourth below Brazil, the U.S. and Mexico. It again ranks fourth in terms of total number of cases behind the U.S. (with nearly 2.1 million), Brazil (8,50,514) and Russia (5,28,267) and ninth in total fatalities, according to the Johns Hopkins University's COVID-19 tracker.

While India's infection rate in terms of cases per million people was much lower, the country has conducted fewer tests per million (3,000) than others with the most infections, according to data maintained by the website Our World in Data.

The comparable testing rates for the U.S., Russia and the U.K. are 70,000, 99,870 and 55,860 respectively. Brazil’s testing data was not available.