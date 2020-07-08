Data | Karnataka, Telangana, A.P. see sharp spike in COVID-19 cases; burden easing in Delhi

The COVID-19 disease burden has constantly shifted from one State to another with the exception of Maharashtra which has been badly affected from the start. In May, the virus was mostly confined to Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, West Bengal and Gujarat.

By June it had intensified in Tamil Nadu and Delhi, while Gujarat and West Bengal saw a slight decrease in disease burden. In July, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are seeing sharp upticks, while Delhi’s burden has eased.

Share of cases/deaths

The first set of tables below depict the State-wise % share of cases/deaths in the first six days of the last three months.

Black indicates >30% cases or deaths; red: 14%-30% cases or deaths; orange: 7%-13% cases; yellow: 3%-6% and green indicates <3% share.

image/svg+xml Cases Deaths State 1 2 3 1 2 3 Maharashtra Tamil Nadu Delhi Karnataka Telangana A.P. U.P. West Bengal Gujarat Assam Haryana Rajasthan Odisha Bihar M.P. J&K U.T. May 1-6 June 1-6 July 1-6 May 1-6 June 1-6 July 1-6

Number of cases/deaths

The second set of tables depicts the absolute number of weekly cases/deaths in the last eight weeks between May 13 and July 6.

For cases, green indicates 0-499 cases; yellow: 500-999 cases; orange: 1,000- 4,999 cases; red:5,000-19,999 cases and black indicates 20,000 cases or more in that week.

For deaths: the darker the colour, the higher the number of deaths that week.

image/svg+xml Cases Deaths 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Week 1 Week 1 Week 2 Week 2 Week 3 Week 3 Week 4 Week 4 Week 5 Week 5 Week 6 Week 6 Week 7 Week 7 Week 8 Week 8 State Maharashtra Tamil Nadu Delhi Karnataka Telangana A.P. U.P. West Bengal Gujarat Assam Haryana Rajasthan Odisha Bihar M.P. J&K U.T.

Note: The graph only includes States which had either a 1% share of India’s cases or deaths as of July 6.

Source: State Health Ministries