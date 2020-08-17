Puducherry's pandemic trajectory shows the need for more testing

As COVID-19 cases getting reported daily continues to go up in Puducherry, the data highlights the need for increasing the testing.

With a population of about 14 lakh*, roughly 0.5 % of the population or roughly one in every 200 persons have tested positive in the Union territory.

It stands 23rd in the country in number of cases and 22nd in number of deaths in the country as on August 15, 2020.

Puducherry, which was reporting cases in single digits until early June, is now reporting more than 250 cases in the past one week.

The below graph shows the growth of total cases, active cases, recovered cases and deaths in the past two months.

17 Jun 24 Jun 01 Jul 08 Jul 15 Jul 22 Jul 29 Jul 05 Aug 12 Aug 0 8000 7000 6000 5000 4000 3000 2000 1000

New cases getting reported daily and the number of samples tested daily as shown in the graph below reveal that while the tests have not increased significantly the cases are witnessing a sharp rise.

16 Jun 17 Jun 18 Jun 19 Jun 20 Jun 21 Jun 22 Jun 23 Jun 24 Jun 25 Jun 26 Jun 27 Jun 28 Jun 29 Jun 30 Jun 1 Jul 2 Jul 3 Jul 4 Jul 5 Jul 6 Jul 7 Jul 8 Jul 9 Jul 10 Jul 11 Jul 12 Jul 13 Jul 14 Jul 15 Jul 16 Jul 17 Jul 18 Jul 19 Jul 20 Jul 21 Jul 22 Jul 23 Jul 24 Jul 25 Jul 26 Jul 27 Jul 28 Jul 29 Jul 30 Jul 31 Jul 1 Aug 2 Aug 3 Aug 4 Aug 5 Aug 6 Aug 7 Aug 8 Aug 9 Aug 10 Aug 11 Aug 12 Aug 13 Aug 14 Aug 15 Aug 16 Aug 0 1000 900 800 700 600 500 400 300 200 100 1300 1200 1100 0 400 300 200 100 50 350 250 150

The Union Territory, on Sunday, reported a test positivity rate of 37.94 %, possibly one of the highest in the country. The government recently said that it was planning to increase the testing to more than 3,000 a day shortly.

While 57.46 % of cases have recovered, Puducherry has maintained a low case fatality rate of 1.42%.

0 60 50 40 30 20 10 5 65 55 45 35 25 15 Case fatality rate Recovery Rate Test positivity rate (on August 16) 1.42 57.46 37.94

The below table shows the district-wise split of cases.

District Total Positive Cases Active (Hospital) Active (Home isolation) Recovered Death Puducherry 6722 1437 1407 3786 92 Karaikal 486 75 113 292 6 Yanam 496 81 63 340 12 Mahe 28 3 0 25 0 Total 7732 1596 1583 4443 110



*Population projection as per UIDAI’s State-wise Aadhaar saturation data released on May 31, 2020

Source: Puducherry government's COVID-19 dashboard