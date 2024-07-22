GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

NEET-UG 2024 hearing LIVE updates | SC to resume hearing petitions seeking re-exam today

The petitioners also alleged that that those involved with the paper leak industry are “well connected” and their links with officials within the NTA are yet to be exposed

Updated - July 22, 2024 09:08 am IST

Published - July 22, 2024 08:46 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
An agitator holds a placard during a protest of the India Youth Front, an umbrella group representing INDIA bloc parties' youth wings, over the alleged irregularities in NEET 2024 results, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Monday, July 8, 2024.

An agitator holds a placard during a protest of the India Youth Front, an umbrella group representing INDIA bloc parties' youth wings, over the alleged irregularities in NEET 2024 results, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Monday, July 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Petitioners in the NEET-UG paper leak case filed an Intervention Application (IA) in the Supreme Court, requesting a retest for the nearly 3.5 lakh top scorers in the test after the National Testing Agency (NTA) made public scores of over 23 lakh candidates. 

The NTA announced the centre and city-wise results on July 20. 

Also Read | 37 of the 50 top-scoring NEET centres are clustered in Rajasthan’s Sikar district

The petitioners, in the IA said they too have scored fairly high marks on the test — from 650 to 680 out of the total 720 marks. The petitioners further said they are aware that conducting a retest is not an easy task, and has several ramifications and therefore a practical solution needs to be thought of.

Meanwhile, opposition parties raised the issue of exam paper leaks, including the NEET at the first all-party meeting on July 21. 

DMK’s Tiruchi Siva slammed the government for its handling of the medical entrance examination NEET and pressed for a discussion on the issue. The entire Opposition rallied together on the issue, demanding a detailed statement from the government on the irregularities, during the session. 

Follow the latest updates here:
  • July 22, 2024 08:46
    Supreme Court to hear petition for retest for top 3.5 lakh scorers

    After the National Testing Agency (NTA) made public scores of over 23 lakh candidates who appeared for the NEET-UG medical entrance exam, petitioners in the paper leak case have filed an Intervention Application (IA) in the Supreme Court, requesting a retest for the nearly 3.5 lakh top scorers in the test. The court is slated to hear the matter on Monday. 

    The petitioners, in the IA said they too have scored fairly high marks on the test — from 650 to 680 out of the total 720 marks. The petitioners further said they are aware that conducting a retest is not an easy task, and has several ramifications and therefore a practical solution needs to be thought of. 

    Read the full story here

