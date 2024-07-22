Petitioners in the NEET-UG paper leak case filed an Intervention Application (IA) in the Supreme Court, requesting a retest for the nearly 3.5 lakh top scorers in the test after the National Testing Agency (NTA) made public scores of over 23 lakh candidates.

The NTA announced the centre and city-wise results on July 20.

The petitioners, in the IA said they too have scored fairly high marks on the test — from 650 to 680 out of the total 720 marks. The petitioners further said they are aware that conducting a retest is not an easy task, and has several ramifications and therefore a practical solution needs to be thought of.

Meanwhile, opposition parties raised the issue of exam paper leaks, including the NEET at the first all-party meeting on July 21.

DMK’s Tiruchi Siva slammed the government for its handling of the medical entrance examination NEET and pressed for a discussion on the issue. The entire Opposition rallied together on the issue, demanding a detailed statement from the government on the irregularities, during the session.