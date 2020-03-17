Data | Coronavirus death rates peak in Italy and Spain

Europe has become the epicentre of the novel coronavirus pandemic since last week, according to the World Health Organization. Western countries such as Italy and Spain have emerged as new epicentres with the progression of deaths surpassing China’s. In five European nations, the death rate has surpassed the recovery rate as of March 15.

Deaths exponentially higher in Italy and Spain

The chart shows the day-wise progression of COVID-19 deaths since the 10th death in each country. The progression of deaths in Spain and Italy has become exponentially higher, even surpassing that of China’s.

Where have the deaths increased the most?

image/svg+xml 24681012141618202224 10 20 50 100 200 500 1,000 2,000 Deaths 2000 500 100 50 10 6 14 10 18 22 Deaths Days since 10th death Italy Spain Iran France U.S. S. Korea Japan Netherlands U.K. 7th day: Death toll in Spain surpassed death toll in China 15th day:Toll in Italy surpassed toll in China China deaths on its 2 had 1,662 25th day

Progression of deaths

The table lists the no. of days in which a certain number of deaths occured in a country since the 10th death. For instance, in five days 50 deaths occured in China and Spain, while in Italy this happened over a week.

How has the death toll progressed?

image/svg+xml Deaths China Spain Italy Iran 50 5 5 7 7 100 7 7 9 11 200 11 9 12 15 500 15 - 15 19 1000 20 - 18 - 1500 24 - 20 -

Spain’s toll crossed the 200 mark two days ahead of China’s. Italy’s toll crossed the 1,500 mark four days ahead of China’s.

Recovery rate

The graph plots the no. of victims who recovered since the 10th recovery in each country. The progression of recovery in Iran and Spain is better than it was in China, while in Italy it is similar. The U.S. has a very poor rate.

Where have the patients recovered the most?

image/svg+xml 20000 5000 1000 200 50 10 Number 25811141720232629323538 10 20 50 100 200 500 1,000 2,000 5,000 10,000 20,000 Recovery 2 8 14 20 26 32 38 Recoveries Days since 10th recovery Italy S. Korea Bahrain Spain Iran Japan Singapore Thailand Australia France Germany U.S. China had 36,291 recoveries on its 38th day

Death vs Recovery

Chart plots fatality rate (deaths as a % of all cases) against recovery rate (recoveries as a % of all cases) as of March 15. Nations where death rate > recovery rate are represented using blue circles. The bigger the circle more the cases.

Comparison of death and recovery rates

image/svg+xml 0123456789 0.1 0.2 0.5 1 2 5 10 20 50 100 100 20 5 1 0.2 0 2 4 6 8 Recovery rate Death rate The Philippines has a death rate of 7.8 and recovery rate of 1.4 Italy Iran China Japan Spain S. Korea Iraq has the highest death rate U.K. France The Netherlands Switzerland U.S.

