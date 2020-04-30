Data | Why handwashing and physical distancing are a privilege to the poor

As a large number of poor people have no access to soap and water and live in extremely crowded spaces, they find it difficult to practise handwashing and physical distancing, which are key interventions against COVID-19. The situation may now worsen with reservoirs drying up. Also, in slums, physical distancing is improbable as dwellings were severly crowded.

Drying up

Stored water as a % of total capacity in 123 major Indian reservoirs declined between October 2019 & April 2020.

How storage levels have come down over time

Soap and water a luxury

Data from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) (2015-16) show that only 24% of the poorest households have access to both soap and water, while 21% did not have access to either. The table classifies Indian households by availability of water, soap and other cleansing agents* for handwashing across various wealth quintiles^ according to NFHS-4 (2015-16).

Availability of water and soap for handwashing

Cramped spaces

The chart plots the % of houses with one or no exclusive rooms against to the % of houses with more than three residents in 15 districts. These districts recorded the highest no. of COVID-19 cases between March 28 and April 28. Data sourced from Census 2011.

Dwelling rooms and household size

Striking distance

A significant % of slum population share toilets, fetch water from sources away from their homes and dwell in crowded units. Physical distancing is difficult in slums owing to limited space and shared faciilities. Dharavi in Mumbai recorded 14 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, April 29 bringing the total number of cases to 344 including 18 deaths in the area.

34% of slum households had no latrines within their premises

43% of slum households with drinking water source not within their premises

45% of slum households in which more than 3 persons shared only one or no exclusive room

