Data | Sudden spike in cases results in fastest COVID-19 doubling rate in Punjab in the past week

Punjab, Haryana and Tamil Nadu witnessed a spurt in the rate of growth of cases in the last week, with cases in Punjab doubling every three days as of Monday. The rate of growth of cases in Kerala slowed down even further, indicating a successful containment of the spread. Both cases and fatalities are increasing rapidly in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Doubling time changes

Only in Tamil Nadu., Haryana & Punjab did the doubling time, as on May 4 (represented by the red circle), decrease compared to the value on April 28 (represented by the grey circle). This indicates a sharp rise in infections in these States.

Which States saw a sharp rise in cases?

Viewing in app? Click to see chart.

image/svg+xml 3 Kerala Telangana Madhya Pradesh Karnataka Rajasthan J&K A.P. U.P. West Bengal Delhi Bihar Gujarat Maharashtra Haryana Tamil Nadu Punjab 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 20 30 40 50 60 80 100 200

Chart appears incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode.

Doubling time is the estimated number of days it takes for cases to double in a State. The higher the rate, the fewer the new infections in a State.

Testing time

Punjab has a low testing rate (754 tests/million people) relative to India's avg. (818) despite cases doubling quickly in the last week. The chart plots the tests per million people in a State and the case doubling rate that State.

Testing rates v Doubling time

Viewing in app? Click to see chart.

image/svg+xml 200 100 50 20 10 5 2 1 DOUBLING TIME TESTS PER MILLION 600 1400 200 1000 2000 2400 Rajasthan India's avg. Punjab High testing rate, slow doubling time Low testing rate, fast doubling time Low testing rate, slow doubling time High testing rate, fast doubling time W.B. U.P. M.P. Kerala Karnataka J&K A.P. Delhi T.N. Rajasthan Haryana Gujarat Maharashtra India's avg.

Fatalities

Gujarat and Maharashtra are States with high fatality rates and faster case doubling time relative to the rest of the country. The chart plots the case doubling rate in a State and the fatality rate (deaths/total confirmed cases) in that State.

Doubling time v fatality rate

Viewing in app? Click to see chart.

image/svg+xml 6 5 4 3 2 1 0 Fatality rate Doubling time 1 10 5 50 200 Doubling Time Latest Fatality Rate India's avg M.P. A.P. J&K Delhi U.P. T.N. Bihar W.B. Gujarat Maharashtra Haryana Punjab High fatality rate, slow doubling time Low fatality rate, slow doubling time Low fatality rate, fast doubling time High fatality rate, fast doubling time Telangana Rajasthan Kerala India's avg. Karnataka

Also read: Data | States which tested more in the initial days of the coronavirus outbreak found it easier to contain the spread