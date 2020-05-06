Data | Sudden spike in cases results in fastest COVID-19 doubling rate in Punjab in the past week

Punjab Police officials keeps vigil at a deserted marketplace in the wake of continued curfew in place at Chunni Kalan market in Fatehgarh Sahib district of Punjab on April 30 2020.
| Photo Credit:
Akhilesh Kumar
The State has a low testing rate relative to India's avg despite cases doubling quickly in the last week
Punjab, Haryana and Tamil Nadu witnessed a spurt in the rate of growth of cases in the last week, with cases in Punjab doubling every three days as of Monday. The rate of growth of cases in Kerala slowed down even further, indicating a successful containment of the spread. Both cases and fatalities are increasing rapidly in Maharashtra and Gujarat.
Doubling time changes
Only in Tamil Nadu., Haryana & Punjab did the doubling time, as on May 4 (represented by the red circle), decrease compared to the value on April 28 (represented by the grey circle). This indicates a sharp rise in infections in these States.
Doubling time is the estimated number of days it takes for cases to double in a State. The higher the rate, the fewer the new infections in a State.
Testing time
Punjab has a low testing rate (754 tests/million people) relative to India's avg. (818) despite cases doubling quickly in the last week. The chart plots the tests per million people in a State and the case doubling rate that State.
Gujarat and Maharashtra are States with high fatality rates and faster case doubling time relative to the rest of the country. The chart plots the case doubling rate in a State and the fatality rate (deaths/total confirmed cases) in that State.