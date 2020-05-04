Data | Migrant workers' distress continues as nationwide lockdown extended for the second time

As the nationwide lockdown to limit the spread of COVID-19 has been extended until May 17, stranded migrant workers continue to bear the brunt of it, data show. The numbers, compiled and presented by the Stranded Workers Action Network (SWAN), were collected from 16,863 distressed workers who reached out to SWAN volunteers from different parts of the country as of April 26. Click here to read the full report

Rations

The chart depicts the % of workers who did not have access to govt. rations between April 14 and April 26 in four major States and the overall trend for the surveyed States.

How many workers did not receive rations from the government?

Viewing in app? Click to see graph

image/svg+xml 100 90 80 70 60 Apr. 14 Apr. 20 Apr. 26 81.8 87.9 97.4 Delhi Maharashtra Karnataka Overall Haryana 95.7 94.6 92.5 81.6 62.5 92.2 94.3 % of stranded workers

Graph appears incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode.

Also read: COVID-19 | Under which zone does your district lie?

Cooked food

The chart depicts the % of workers who did not have access to cooked food from any source between April 14 and April 26. Delhi and Haryana fared relatively better.

How many workers did not receive cooked food?

Viewing in app? Click to see graph

image/svg+xml 100 75 50 25 0 Apr. 14 Apr. 20 Apr. 26 Delhi Maharashtra Karnataka Overall Haryana 75.3 75.8 68.2 66.5 51.5 46.8 72.5 65.9 40.9 % of stranded workers

Insufficient funds

In all States, over 90% workers who reached out between Apr. 14 and Apr. 26 said they did not receive cash assistance from the govt. In T.N., 97% were not paid during the lockdown and in Punjab, 84% had less than ₹100 remaining.

What was the financial status of the migrants?

Viewing in app? Click to see graph

image/svg+xml Category Maharashtra Karnataka Delhi and Haryana Punjab Tamil Nadu Less than Rs. 100 remaining 75% 53% 68% 84% 72% No cash received from the government 100% 98% 98% 93% 94% Not been paid by employers during lockdown 81% 70% 80% 81% 97%

Future plans

Most migrant workers who reached out from Delhi and Haryana (35%) and Tamil Nadu (33%) were unsure of what to do post-lockdown. Most from Maharashtra (31%), Karnataka (49%) and Punjab (48%) said they will continue in the same line of work with the same employer. A relatively smaller % of workers said they will find work in their hometown.

Looking ahead

Viewing in app? Click to see graph

image/svg+xml Plans post lockdown Maharashtra Karnataka Delhi and Haryana Punjab Tamil Nadu Continue in the same line of work/same employer 31% 49% 25% 48% 28% Earn some money and leave 3% 1% 12% 3% 0 Leave, but return after sometime 25% 10% 17% 5% 11% Find work in hometown 13% 13% 11% 3% 28% Unsure 29% 27% 35% 40% 33%

Also read: COVID-19 | State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates