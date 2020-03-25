Data | How prepared are India's States in health infrastructure to tackle COVID-19

With just one sample testing centre for 12 crore people, the lowest doctor-patient ratio and the least number of hospital beds per patient among States, Bihar is poorly equipped to deal with the COVID-19 crisis. Many other big States also have low beds-patient and hospital-patient ratios.

State of testing centres

The chart plots the number of COVID-19 sample testing centres against the average number of people served by one testing centre across States. While Maharashtra has the highest number of testing centres, the State is still under-equipped to detect cases as one testing centre is available for 1.02 crore people.

What is the status of testing centres in States?

image/svg+xml 012345678910111213 Total testing centres 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 800 900 1000 1100 1200 No.of people served by a testing centre (in lakh) Average Average Bihar is the worst equipped to detect cases Fewer test centres, high coverage More test centres, low coverage Number of testing centres People (in lakhs) served by one centre Maharashtra U.P. T.N. Karnataka W.B. Odisha Kerala 1200 1100 1000 900 800 700 600 500 400 300 200 100 0 M.P.

Beds and hospitals

The chart plots the number of government hospitals per one lakh population against the number of beds per one lakh population across States. Andhra Pradesh had the lowest hospital-population ratio while Bihar had the lowest bed-population ratio. Many big States also have poor bed and hospital ratios.

What is the status of beds and hospitals in States?

image/svg+xml 020406080100120140160180200220240 Average Average More beds, more hospitals Fewer beds, more hospitals Beds per 1 lakh people Govt. hospital per 1 lakh people Bihar Odisha Karnataka Arunachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh Tamil Nadu Kerala 14 13 12 11 10 9 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 0 Sikkim Mizoram Delhi

Poor doctor ratio

According to WHO, there should be one doctor for 1,000 people. However, in Bihar, one allopathic doctor serves 43,788 people.

Which States had the poorest doctor-people ratio?

image/svg+xml State/UT No.of govt. allopathic doctors People served by one doctor Bihar 2,792 43,788 Uttar Pradesh 10,754 21,702 Jharkhand 1,793 21,157 Madhya Pradesh 4,588 18,276 Chhattisgarh 1,626 17,829

Better doctor ratio

Delhi was relatively better with one doctor for every 2,208 people. However, all States fall short of the WHO’s guideline on doctor ratio.

Which States had relatively better doctor-people ratio?

image/svg+xml State/UT No.of govt. allopathic doctors People served by one doctor Delhi 9,121 2,028 Goa 644 2,429 Sikkim 268 2,540 Manipur 1,099 2,774 Mizoram 437 2,797

Note: The data on testing centres in States is as of March 23