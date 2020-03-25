Data | How prepared are India's States in health infrastructure to tackle COVID-19

Maharashtra is still under-equipped to detect cases as one testing centre is available for 1.02 crore people
With just one sample testing centre for 12 crore people, the lowest doctor-patient ratio and the least number of hospital beds per patient among States, Bihar is poorly equipped to deal with the COVID-19 crisis. Many other big States also have low beds-patient and hospital-patient ratios.
State of testing centres
The chart plots the number of COVID-19 sample testing centres against the average number of people served by one testing centre across States. While Maharashtra has the highest number of testing centres, the State is still under-equipped to detect cases as one testing centre is available for 1.02 crore people.
The chart plots the number of government hospitals per one lakh population against the number of beds per one lakh population across States. Andhra Pradesh had the lowest hospital-population ratio while Bihar had the lowest bed-population ratio. Many big States also have poor bed and hospital ratios.
What is the status of beds and hospitals in States?
Poor doctor ratio
According to WHO, there should be one doctor for 1,000 people. However, in Bihar, one allopathic doctor serves 43,788 people.
Which States had the poorest doctor-people ratio?
Better doctor ratio
Delhi was relatively better with one doctor for every 2,208 people. However, all States fall short of the WHO’s guideline on doctor ratio.
Which States had relatively better doctor-people ratio?