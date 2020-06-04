Data | Major uptick in COVID-19 cases in the past week and it's not just the usual suspects

In the past two weeks, 90,986 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in India. Four States - Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat - continued to record a large bulk (70%) of the cases.

But, in the recent weeks, there has been a significant uptick in cases in other States such as Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Karnataka. There has also been a noticable increase in deaths recorded in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Weekly numbers

The charts show the number of weekly cases and deaths between January 30 and June 2. The darker the colour of the rectangle, the more the cases/deaths that week.

New cases

In the past three weeks, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan have consistently recorded more than 1,000 cases every week. A similar trend was seen in the past two weeks in Bihar and for past one week in Karnataka, Haryana and the north-eastern States (mostly in Assam).

A slight uptick of cases was also seen in Odisha, A.P., J&K and Telangana in the past week.

New deaths

M.P., U.P., & T.N. recorded more than 50 new deaths in the last week. Telangana and Bihar too recorded a significant uptick in new deaths.

Among districts

The upticks were also seen in some districts which recorded a very low number just 10 days back. For instance, Cooch Behar (West Bengal) went from zero cases in May 23 to 149 cases in June 2. Bharatpur (Rajasthan) 135 to 385 cases; Jhalawar (Rajasthan) 59 to 302 cases; Dehradun (Uttarakhand) went from 56 to 268 cases.

Note: West Bengal was inadvertantly left out of the analysis