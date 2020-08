Half of India's deaths were recorded in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu

On August 15, India crossed the 50,000 COVID-19 deaths-mark, becoming only the fourth nation to do so. While it took 86 days for the 10,000 mark to be breached, the last 10,000 took just 10 days. The average daily deaths are nearly 950 with the fatality curve still rising steeply.

Average new deaths

As of August 15, on an average India recorded 948 deaths per day, slightly behind Brazil (965) and the U.S. (1,008).