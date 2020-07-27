In contrast to initial stages, districts now push tally

An analysis of COVID-19 cases over the last few weeks shows how the pandemic has thoroughly spread across Tamil Nadu.
The State has added 1,02,572 patients since July 5, when the lockdown was relaxed across the State. While 26,441 (25.8%) of these cases came from Chennai, 17,317 (16.9%) came from nearby Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts. The remaining majority of 58,814 cases (57.3%) came from other districts. In contrast to the initial stages of the pandemic, when Chennai and its surrounding districts accounted for more than 75% of the cases, the region now accounts for below 60%.
This reduction is not due to a fall in cases in the Chennai region, but due to an increase in cases in other districts. While many districts reporting a high number of cases are from the southern districts, the spread is across all regions, with districts like Coimbatore and Salem in the west, Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai in the north and Tiruchi and Thanjavur in the delta also seeing a spike.
On July 5, 21 districts had less than 1,000 cases, but on Sunday, there were only 11 districts with less than 1,000 cases. Similarly, in the same period, districts with 2,000-10,000 cases increased from just five to 20.
The number of deaths reported in the districts too has gone up, with 31 of the 37 districts reporting a marginal to significant increase in their Case Fatality Rates (CFRs).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath