U.S. presidential elections LIVE: Joe Biden drops out of race, endorses Kamala Harris

Joe Biden said he will remain as President until his term ends in January 2025 and will address the nation later this week

Updated - July 22, 2024 12:04 am IST

Published - July 21, 2024 11:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on July 21, 2024 ending his bid for reelection following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for office just four months before the election. File

President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on July 21, 2024 ending his bid for reelection following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for office just four months before the election. File | Photo Credit: AP

U.S. President Joe Biden, on July 21, announced that he is ending his reelection campaign amid growing calls within his Democratic Party for his stepping down. 

Mr. Biden, in a post on X, said he will remain as President until his term ends in January 2025 and will address the nation this week.

Within 30 minutes of his announcement, he endorsed his Vice-President Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination, leaving no room for any doubt about the way forward for the Democrats.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” Mr. Biden wrote.

By dropping his reelection bid, Mr. Biden clears the way for Vice President Kamala Harris to run at the top of the ticket, the first Black woman to do so in the country’s history.

  • July 22, 2024 00:01
    Trump says Kamala Harris will be easier to defeat than Biden

    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump told CNN that he thinks Vice-President Kamala Harris will be easier to defeat in the November election than President Joe Biden who stepped aside as his party’s candidate.

    A CNN reporter said on X that Mr. Trump made the comments to the network shortly after Mr. Biden announced his decision.

    - Reuters

  • July 21, 2024 23:51
    Biden endorses Kamala Harris as Democratic nominee

    ​​

    ​​

  • July 21, 2024 23:47
    U.S. President Joe Biden drops out of 2024 presidential race

