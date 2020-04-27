Data | India's coronavirus infection rates are among the highest in Asia

India is among the four Asian countries with at least 25,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 800 related deaths as of April 26. China, Turkey and Iran are the other three. India is among the few Asian countries where the number of cases and deaths everyday are still rising.

Importantly, it is among the bottom five Asian countries in terms of testing. While the data on cases and deaths in most Asian countries were available, testing data were available for only 19 nations.

Also read: COVID-19 | State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates

Cases rising fast

The graph shows the seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases recorded since the 500th case in each Asian country. While the average number in India is rising consistently and at a faster pace than many other countries, it is falling in Turkey and Iran.

Progression of new cases

image/svg+xml After an initial lull, cases in Singapore are increasing exponentially Days since the 500th case 102030405060708090100 Days since the 500th case 1 2 5 10 20 50 100 200 500 1,000 2,000 5,000 New cases 7-day rolling average 5000 1000 200 50 10 2 10 30 50 70 90 Iran Japan China South Korea Hong Kong Lebanon Thailand Malaysia Philippines Singapore Turkey India Average no. of new cases

(If charts are not appearing in full, click here)

Deaths on the rise

The chart shows the seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 deaths recorded since the 100th death in each country.

After an initial surge, the average number of new deaths in India started to dip. However, over the past week, it has started to rise again.

Progression of new deaths

image/svg+xml Average no. of deaths Days since the 100th death 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 New deaths 7-day rolling average 140 100 60 20 5 15 25 35 45 Iran South Korea Philippines Turkey India Indonesia India's curve is rising fast while the curves of most other countries have dipped or fattened

Also read: Coronavirus | South Asia remains an outlier in infections

Testing rates

The chart plots the number of tests conducted per million people in a country and the % of positive samples among them. India has a low testing rate and a lower % of positive cases.

Tests per million vs % of positive samples

image/svg+xml 1,00,000 20,000 5,000 1,000 200 0 4 8 12 16 20 Fewer tests, higher % of positive cases Median More tests, higher % of positive cases More tests, lower % of positive cases Turkey Bahrain Japan Nepal Myanmar Indonesia Bangladesh Pakistan India Israel Malaysia South Korea Philippines Iran Tests per million % of positive cases among tested

Note: China is not part of the graph as it revised its toll by a significant number