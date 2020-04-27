Data | India's coronavirus infection rates are among the highest in Asia

India is among the four Asian countries with at least 25,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 800 related deaths as of April 26. China, Turkey and Iran are the other three. India is among the few Asian countries where the number of cases and deaths everyday are still rising.
Importantly, it is among the bottom five Asian countries in terms of testing. While the data on cases and deaths in most Asian countries were available, testing data were available for only 19 nations.
The graph shows the seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases recorded since the 500th case in each Asian country. While the average number in India is rising consistently and at a faster pace than many other countries, it is falling in Turkey and Iran.
Progression of new cases
image/svg+xml
After an
initial lull,
cases in
Singapore are
increasing
exponentially
Days since the 500th case
102030405060708090100
Days since the 500th case
1
2
5
10
20
50
100
200
500
1,000
2,000
5,000
New cases 7-day rolling average
5000
1000
200
50
10
2
10
30
50
70
90
Iran
Japan
China
South Korea
Hong Kong
Lebanon
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Singapore
Turkey
India
Average no. of new cases
(If charts are not appearing in full, ) click here Deaths on the rise
The chart shows the seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 deaths recorded since the 100th death in each country.
After an initial surge, the average number of new deaths in India started to dip. However, over the past week, it has started to rise again.
Progression of new deaths
image/svg+xml
Average no. of deaths
Days since the 100th death
0
20
40
60
80
100
120
140
New deaths 7-day rolling average
140
100
60
20
5
15
25
35
45
Iran
South Korea
Philippines
Turkey
India
Indonesia
India's curve is
rising fast while
the curves of most
other countries
have dipped or
fattened
The chart plots the number of tests conducted per million people in a country and the % of positive samples among them. India has a low testing rate and a lower % of positive cases.
Tests per million vs % of positive samples
image/svg+xml
1,00,000
20,000
5,000
1,000
200
0
4
8
12
16
20
Fewer tests,
higher %
of positive
cases
Median
More tests,
higher
% of positive
cases
More tests, lower
% of positive cases
Turkey
Bahrain
Japan
Nepal
Myanmar
Indonesia
Bangladesh
Pakistan
India
Israel
Malaysia
South Korea
Philippines
Iran
Tests per million
% of positive cases among tested
Note: China is not part of the graph as it revised its toll by a significant number
