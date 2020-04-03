Data

COVID-19 | State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates

Health department workers in protective gear in Kochi

The charts are updated based on a combination of numbers reported by the central Health Ministry, and updates from the State governments and Health departments

The charts track the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and related deaths, and the testing rates across States and U.T.s.

Cases

The charts below shows a progression of coronavirus cases since the first case in a State or U.T.

Tap on the blue line anywhere to get the cumulative number of cases recorded in a State or U.T. at that point.

Deaths

The charts below shows a progression of coronavirus deaths since the first death in a State or U.T.

Tap on the blue line anywhere to get the cumulative number of deaths recorded in a State or U.T. at that point.

Tests conducted

The chart compares the number of samples tested per million people in a State with the % of positive cases among those samples tested.

Bad performers

The States in the top-left region of the chart have carried out relatively fewer tests but have a higher % of positive cases among samples tested.

The States in the bottom-left region of the chart have carried out relatively fewer tests and also have a lower % of positive cases among samples tested.

The extent of COVID-19 cases in these States cannot be gauged properly as the picture remains incomplete due to limited testing. 

Good performers

The States in the top-right part of the graph have carried out relatively more tests and also have a higher % of positive cases among samples tested.

The States in the bottom-right part of the graph have carried out relatively more tests but have a lower % of positive cases among samples tested.

The extent of COVID-19 cases in these States can be gauged better due to a relatively higher testing rate.

The figures above are based on a combination of numbers reported by the central Health Ministry, and updates from the State governments and Health departments.

(Compiled by Vignesh Radhakrishnan, Sumant Sen and Naresh Singaravelu)

