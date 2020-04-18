Not all migrant workers received dry rations

On roadside, along the Mumbai Highway (NH 161), more than a dozen people both elderly and youth are sitting under the trees chatting. Suddenly the chatting stopped and their attention was diverted.

They had noticed a car entering the service road. There was a rush with everyone going towards the car calling out ‘Khana ka gadi agaya.’ Even before the car stopped a large number of people, aged, women and children, rush to the car.

They are from West Bengal, Bihar and other places, brought here by a contractor to work as construction labour in the setting up of a pharma unit. Following the lockdown they were left with no work. They were paid wages for March, but now are unsure of what will happen this month as they did not have any work. The construction labour and their families, totalling around 300, are put up in temporary shelters built with iron roofing sheets adjacent to the work site. However, none of the migrant workers are willing to identify themselves fearing losing their livelihood.

“Form a queue and maintain social distance. Food is available for each one of you,” K. Mallikarjun, one of those who brought the food, said urging the people not to rush for food. Mr. Mallikarjun along with his friends K. Sai and R Raghavender are cooking food at Kollur with the help of their friends and distributing it to the needy. During the course of their daily travel they heard of this camp of migrant workers and they have been supplying food to them for the past four days.

Recently few of the migrants started walking back to their native places. “Learning of it we rushed there and assured the migrant workers that ration would be provided. We have ensured that all those who agitated got the ration,” Patancheru MRO K. Mahipal Reddy told The Hindu. However, he was not sure whether the dry ration reached all of those staying in sheds.

An official from HR department of the pharma unit said that they have ensured ration for everyone through the contractor.

Lakhan Singh, one of the contractors from Uttar Pradesh said, in the presence of HR department officials, that they have hired some 140 people to work and the others at the work site are their family members.