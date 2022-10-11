  • In  The Newlyweds (Viking), Mansi Choksi shines a light on three young couples who stand up against arranged marriages in the pursuit of love, and face immense challenges and struggles. As Choksi investigates forbidden love, she also probes social norms. 
  • The best-selling historian of religion, Karen Armstrong, argues that if the world wants to avert environmental catastrophe, people need to think differently and rekindle their spiritual bond with nature in  Sacred Nature (PRH).  
  • With contributions from 70 poets,  Tapestry of Women in Indian Mythology (Hawakal Publishers), edited by Meenakshi Mohan, brings out women’s stories in prose and poetry. Going beyond identity and understanding the crevices of feminism, the anthology showcases joy, pride, humility, struggle and persistence.  
  • Nine-year-old Varun finds it hard to adjust to his new life after the death of his parents until he finds a mysterious colony in his garden. But something dark lurks waiting to wreak havoc on Varun in Bikram Sharma’s  The Colony of Shadows (Hachette).  