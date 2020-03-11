COVID-19 | Interactive map — Confirmed cases in India

The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 rose to 60 as on March 11, according to figures from the Health Ministry.
The most number of confirmed cases are from Kerala, where 17 people have tested positive so far. Haryana has the highest number of foreign nationals testing positive: 14.
The map tracks the total number of confirmed cases, the number of Indian nationals, the number of foreign nationals and the number of recovered cases for each State.
