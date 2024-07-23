GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Union Budget 2024-25 offers special schemes for Andhra Pradesh

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces special financial support for Andhra Pradesh’s development in Budget speech

Updated - July 23, 2024 12:01 pm IST

Published - July 23, 2024 11:45 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
“Our govt. is fully committed to financing an early completion of the Polavaram project, which is the lifeline for A.P. and its farmers.,” Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech, in New Delhi on July 23, 2024. File

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Union Budget for 2024-25, made a series of announcements for Andhra Pradesh, which elected the NDA Government in the recently-concluded General Elections.

Click here for the Union Budget 2024 updates, highlights

In her Budget speech presented in the Parliament on July 23, 2024, Ms. Sitharaman announced the Centre will facilitate special financial support through Multilateral Development Agencies for a new capital for Andhra Pradesh. The State is envisaged to make Amravati, a model capital city. “In the current financial year, ₹15,000 crore will be arranged,” she assured.

“Our govt. is fully committed to financing an early completion of the Polavaram project, which is the lifeline for A.P. and its farmers. This will facilitate our country’s food security as well,” Ms. Sitharaman said.

Under the A.P. Reorganisation Act, for supporting industrial development, funds will be provided for supporting basic infrastructure like water, power, and roads. An additional allocation will be provided for capital expenditure on development projects, she added.

Ms. Sitharaman is presenting the Budget for a record seventh term and this is the newly-elected NDA government’s first full-fledged Budget

