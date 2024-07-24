GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nepal plane crash LIVE updates: 18 killed onboard, pilot rescued at Kathmandu airport

A doctor says the pilot survived the crash of a plane at Nepal’s main airport; 18 others killed

Updated - July 24, 2024 01:02 pm IST

Published - July 24, 2024 12:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The accident site of a Saurya Airlines plane that caught fire after skidding off the runway while taking off is cordoned at Tribhuvan International Airport, in Kathmandu, on Nepal July 24, 2024.

The accident site of a Saurya Airlines plane that caught fire after skidding off the runway while taking off is cordoned at Tribhuvan International Airport, in Kathmandu, on Nepal July 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

At least 18 passengers were killed after a domestic plane with 19 people on board slipped off the runway and crashed on July 24 while trying to take off from the airport serving Nepal’s capital Kathmandu.

The pilot of the plane survived the crash and has been taken to to the Kathmandu Medical College Hospital for treatment, said a doctor at the hospital who was not authorized to speak to media.

Timeline | Deadliest plane crashes in Nepal

The Saurya Airlines plane was heading from Kathmandu to the resort town of Pokhara.

Local media images showed smoke rising and plane wreckage scattered all over a ditch. A fire has been brought under control.

Read live updates here:

18 killed in aircraft crash in Kathmandu
  • July 24, 2024 12:57
    18 bodies recovered from the crashed Saurya Airlines flight

    Police say 18 bodies have been recovered after a plane carrying 19 people slipped off the runway at a Nepal airport

    Nepal authorities inspect the wreckage of the crashed flight in Kathmandu on July 24, 2024. Photo: X/@NepalPoliceHQ

  • July 24, 2024 12:53
    Nepal’s history of fatal flights

    Nepal’s air industry has boomed in recent years, carrying goods and people between hard-to-reach areas as well as foreign trekkers and climbers.

    But it has been plagued by poor safety due to insufficient training and maintenance -- issues compounded by the mountainous republic’s treacherous geography.

    The European Union has banned all Nepali carriers from its airspace over safety concerns.

    The Himalayan country has some of the world’s trickiest runways to land on, flanked by snow-capped peaks with approaches that pose a challenge even for accomplished pilots.

    The weather can also change quickly in the mountains, creating treacherous flying conditions.

    Nepal’s last major commercial flight accident was in January 2023, when a Yeti Airlines service crashed while landing at Pokhara, killing all 72 aboard.

    That accident was Nepal’s deadliest since 1992, when all 167 people aboard a Pakistan International Airlines plane died when it crashed on approach to Kathmandu airport.

    Earlier that year a Thai Airways aircraft had crashed near the same airport, killing 113 people.

    - AFP

  • July 24, 2024 12:44
    Visuals from the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal

    Smoke rises from the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. State television in Nepal says a plane has slipped off the runway and crashed while trying to take off from Kathmandu airport. (AP Photo/Agniia Galdanova)

  • July 24, 2024 12:41
    18 killed in plane crash in Kathmandu

    At least 18 people onboard the ill-fated Saurya Airlines aircraft have been killed after the flight crashed upon takeoff, reported Nepal’s national news agency. 

    The domestic plane with 19 people on board slipped off the runway and crashed while trying to take off from the airport serving Nepal’s capital.

  • July 24, 2024 12:35
    Nepal police carries out rescue operations in Kathmandu
  • July 24, 2024 12:34
    Location of the plane crash in Kathmandu

    Plane crashes during takeoff in Kathmandu.jpg

  • July 24, 2024 12:33
    Plane crashes in Nepal with 19 aboard, several dead

    A passenger plane carrying 19 people crashed during takeoff in Kathmandu on Wednesday with the pilot surviving but “many” others aboard dead, police in the Nepali capital told AFP.

    The Saurya Airlines flight was carrying two crew and 17 of the company’s staff members for a test flight, Nepali police spokesman Dan Bahadur Karki told AFP.

    The plane crashed at around 11:15 am (0530 GMT), the military said in a statement, adding that the army’s quick response team had been lending assistance with rescue efforts.

    - AFP

