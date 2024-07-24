At least 18 passengers were killed after a domestic plane with 19 people on board slipped off the runway and crashed on July 24 while trying to take off from the airport serving Nepal’s capital Kathmandu.

The pilot of the plane survived the crash and has been taken to to the Kathmandu Medical College Hospital for treatment, said a doctor at the hospital who was not authorized to speak to media.

The Saurya Airlines plane was heading from Kathmandu to the resort town of Pokhara.

Local media images showed smoke rising and plane wreckage scattered all over a ditch. A fire has been brought under control.

