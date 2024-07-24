GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

J&K encounter: militant shot dead, soldier injured in Kupwara

The operation to flush out miltants is in progress, says Army.

Updated - July 24, 2024 09:34 am IST

Published - July 24, 2024 09:32 am IST - Srinagar

PTI
Army soldiers take positions during an encounter with militants at Tangdar area in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. File photo

Army soldiers take positions during an encounter with militants at Tangdar area in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

An unidentified terrorist was killed and a soldier injured in an overnight encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, the Army said on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

Also read: Around 3,000 Army troops, 500 special forces inducted into Jammu area

"Based on specific input regarding presence of terrorists in general area Kowut, Kupwara, a Joint Search Operation was launched by #IndianArmy and @JmuKmrPolice on days leading up to 23 July 24," the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps posted on X.

It said suspicious movement was noticed on Tuesday and the suspects were challenged by vigilant troops. In response, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire, leading to a gunbattle.

"In the ensuing fire fight one terrorist has been eliminated and a NCO injured. Operation is in progress," the Army added.

Related Topics

terrorism (crime) / national security / armed Forces / Jammu and Kashmir

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.