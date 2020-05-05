Data | States which tested more in the initial days of the coronavirus outbreak found it easier to contain the spread

Vo tested almost all its residents after registering its first few cases, while the ship tested only those who showed symptoms. In the first round of testing, Vo detected more cases than the ship. In the second round, the number of new cases in Vo dropped.
In the ship, asymptomatic persons spread the infection to others causing a surge in cases in the second round of testing. Notably, while Vo initially quarantined only those who were infected, the ship quarantined most of its passengers.
Therefore, while lockdowns and quarantines help slow the spread, ramping up testing in the initial days flattens the curve.
How States tested
The chart plots the seven-day rolling average (median) of COVID-19 tests conducted per million population since the 10th case in select States where such data were available.
The chart plots the infection rate per crore^ people for every 10 days since the 10th case. Kerala is the only State which recorded a drop in the infection rate. In most States, the infection rate is increasing in varying degrees.
