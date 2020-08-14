Data | What made migrants return to their villages, how they travelled back, and more

The most common reason that migrants gave for returning to their village from the city was COVID-19, according to the Gaon Connection and Lokniti-CSDS COVID Rural Survey 2020. One in four migrants either walked, cycled or travelled back to their village in hand-pulled rickshaws.
More than half the respondents went a whole day without eating at least once before leaving their city. A significant share of the migrants said they would return to the city once the lockdown ended.
How to read the tables
The survey is based on face-to-face interviews with 963 migrants in rural households between May 30 and July 16 across 179 districts.
Each table lists the % share of different responses given by the migrants to a set of questions. For instance, in response to question 1, 51.7% of the migrants said they returned to their villages by some form of motorised transport such as train, bus or motorcycle.
Tables appear incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath