Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her seventh straight Budget on July 23 for the fiscal 2024-25, surpassing the record of former Prime Minister Morarji Desai. The presentation on July 23 will be the first Budget by the BJP-led NDA government since it was re-elected in June.

Unlike in 2019, when the BJP had 303 seats in the Lok Sabha, it now has 240 seats. Coalition politics and the aspirations of the regional coalition partners cannot be ignored. The reduced seat tally for the BJP could suggest a resentment with and dissent against the economic policies adopted by the government during its second term in 2019-24. The electorate seems to have conveyed its disappointment with the government in being able to address its concerns and anxieties. Therefore, this Budget is being keenly watched.

The fiscal deficit for FY 2023-24 was 5.63% of GDP with a target of 5.1% for FY 2024-25. Given the significant share of personal tax in overall direct-tax collections, the government is unlikely to introduce measures that would greatly reduce tax revenue.

Ahead of the Union Budget, Ms. Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey of the financial year 2024 in the Lok Sabha on July 22. The Survey projected India’s financial year 2025 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth to range between 6.5% and 7%. The growth projected for 2024-25 is lower than the economic growth rate of 8.2% estimated for the previous financial year.