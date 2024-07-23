GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Union Budget 2024 LIVE Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharman set to make history with 7th consecutive Budget

The first Budget of the Modi govt. since the NDA came back to power for a third straight term is expected to balance taxpayer relief with measures to maintain fiscal discipline

Updated - July 23, 2024 08:09 am IST

Published - July 23, 2024 07:26 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during giving final touches to the Union Budget, in New Delhi, Monday, July 22, 2024.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during giving final touches to the Union Budget, in New Delhi, Monday, July 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her seventh straight Budget on July 23 for the fiscal 2024-25, surpassing the record of former Prime Minister Morarji Desai. The presentation on July 23 will be the first Budget by the BJP-led NDA government since it was re-elected in June.

Also read | What can women expect from the Budget?

Unlike in 2019, when the BJP had 303 seats in the Lok Sabha, it now has 240 seats. Coalition politics and the aspirations of the regional coalition partners cannot be ignored. The reduced seat tally for the BJP could suggest a resentment with and dissent against the economic policies adopted by the government during its second term in 2019-24. The electorate seems to have conveyed its disappointment with the government in being able to address its concerns and anxieties. Therefore, this Budget is being keenly watched.

The fiscal deficit for FY 2023-24 was 5.63% of GDP with a target of 5.1% for FY 2024-25. Given the significant share of personal tax in overall direct-tax collections, the government is unlikely to introduce measures that would greatly reduce tax revenue. 

Also read | Budget in Focus: The Hindu’s series on pre-Budget expectations

Ahead of the Union Budget, Ms. Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey of the financial year 2024 in the Lok Sabha on July 22. The Survey projected India’s financial year 2025 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth to range between 6.5% and 7%. The growth projected for 2024-25 is lower than the economic growth rate of 8.2% estimated for the previous financial year.

Follow LIVE Updates here:
  • July 23, 2024 08:09
    Key takeaways from Economic Survey 2023-24

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2023-24 in both Houses of Parliament on July 22. The Economic Survey is a comprehensive review or annual report of Indian economy during the closed financial year, prepared by the Economics Division of the Department of Economic Affairs of the Finance Ministry under the guidance of the India’s Chief Economic Advisor (CEA).

    Here are the charts that show key numbers from the Economic Survey 2023-24:

  • July 23, 2024 07:53
    Budget in Focus: The Hindu’s series on pre-Budget expectations

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Budget for 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha on July 23. Parliament Session begins on July 22 and will conclude with the passage of the Finance Bill on August 12.

    In this series, experts from various fields suggest what the focus of Narendra Modi-led NDA government’s third term should be. Read what the experts have told The Hindu.

    Read all the stories here
  • July 23, 2024 07:41
    Economic Survey 2023-24 highlights

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey of India 2023-24, along with a statistical appendix, in both Houses of Parliament on July 22. 

    The survey said that the outlook for India’s financial sector appears bright, but it needs to brace for likely vulnerabilities. The Indian financial sector is at a “turnpike moment”, it said, adding that the dominance of banking support to credit is being reduced, and the role of capital markets is rising. 

    According to the report, India’s GDP is likely to grow at 6.5 to 7% in the current fiscal year amid global challenges which may impact exports. The growth projected for 2024-25 is lower than the economic growth rate of 8.2% estimated for the previous financial year.

    Read the full story here
  • July 23, 2024 07:31
    India saw 92 lakh foreign tourist arrivals in 2023: Economic Survey

    India saw 92 lakh foreign tourist arrivals in 2023, signifying a positive post-pandemic revival, the Chief Economic Advisor has said in the Economic Survey released on July 22.

    The survey, which was tabled in Parliament, said India’s tourism industry showed positive signs of revival post-pandemic with an year-on-year increase of 43.5%. The hospitality industry has also met the needs of the increasing numbers of tourists successfully. “In 2023, the highest amount of new supply was created with the addition of 14,000 rooms, bringing the total inventory of chain-affiliated rooms to 183,000 in India,” the survey said.

    Read the full story here
  • July 23, 2024 07:26
    When and where to watch the Union Budget 2024

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2024 on July 23 at 11 a.m. It will be a record seventh consecutive Budget presentation for Ms. Sitharaman.

    The Budget 2024 presentation will be streamed on various platforms. Viewers can watch the Budget 2024 speech by Nirmala Sitharaman live at The Hindu. Follow our liveblog for all the latest news, reactions, and analysis of Budget 2024. The Finance Minister’s address will also be available to stream live via the Sansad TV.

    Read the full story here
  • July 23, 2024 07:19
    Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget for a record seventh time in a row

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the Union Budget 2024-25 on July 23, 2024.

    It will be a record seventh consecutive Budget presentation for Ms. Sitharaman.

    Previously, Morarji Desai presented the Union Budget for six times consecutively. Interestingly, Morarji Desai presented budgets for record 10 times followed by former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram 9 times.

    Read the full story here

