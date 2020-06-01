Data | More men and people aged 50 to 69 infected with COVID-19: research

More men than women and those aged 50 to 69 years were infected with COVID-19, found a research paper published recently. The study, which analysed cases and tests conducted between January 22 and April 30, also presented its findings on the most commonly reported symptoms of patients and the chances of secondary transmission.

Symptoms

Cough and fever were the most commonly reported symptoms among COVID-19 patients at the time of specimen collection.

Most vulnerable

The attack rate (people affected per 1 lakh population) and the percentage of positive cases among those tested were highest in the 50 to 69 age group.

Gender ratio

The attack rate was significantly higher for men (41.6 case per 1 lakh males) than women (24.3 cases per 1 lakh females)

Chance of transmission

The secondary attack rate (the number of positives among contacts of primary cases) was highest in Chandigarh and Maharashtra.

Source: "Laboratory surveillance for SARS-CoV-2 in India..", ICMR COVID Study Group, Priya Abraham et al.