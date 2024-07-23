The Supreme Court on July 22 asked the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi Director to assign three of its finest professors to solve a tricky and “ambiguous” question in the NEET-UG 2024 exam’s Physics paper within 24 hours and report back.

Their answer would impact the total marks of over four lakh candidates, including 44 students who scored perfect scores in the exam.

The Supreme Court Bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud had said the issue of paper leaks and the fact that there were systemic flaws in NEET process, affecting the credibility of the exam, were two different compartments.

The NTA faced tough questions from the Bench on the distribution of wrong question papers in eight centres, including in Jhajjar, and later the award of grace marks for this reason to students.

The Bench has ordered the expert opinion to be placed before it by 12 noon today, Tuesday, July 23, 2023.

