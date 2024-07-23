GIFT a SubscriptionGift
  Olympics
  Data
  Health
  Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

Live

NEET-UG 2024 hearing LIVE updates: SC asks IIT-Delhi to solve tricky and ‘ambiguous’ question in Physics paper

The top court will hear arguments from the Centre and the National Testing Agency today, Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

Updated - July 23, 2024 08:26 am IST

Published - July 23, 2024 08:09 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Students, who are also the petitioners in the NEET irregularities case, discuss outside the Supreme in New Delhi.

Students, who are also the petitioners in the NEET irregularities case, discuss outside the Supreme in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: -PTI

The Supreme Court on July 22 asked the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi Director to assign three of its finest professors to solve a tricky and “ambiguous” question in the NEET-UG 2024 exam’s Physics paper within 24 hours and report back.

Their answer would impact the total marks of over four lakh candidates, including 44 students who scored perfect scores in the exam.

Also read: The problem with the physics question in the NEET-UG paper

The Supreme Court Bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud had said the issue of paper leaks and the fact that there were systemic flaws in NEET process, affecting the credibility of the exam, were two different compartments.

Also read: ‘Opposition corners government over NEET issue in Lok Sabha

The NTA faced tough questions from the Bench on the distribution of wrong question papers in eight centres, including in Jhajjar, and later the award of grace marks for this reason to students.

The Bench has ordered the expert opinion to be placed before it by 12 noon today, Tuesday, July 23, 2023.

Follow the live updates here.

  • July 23, 2024 08:10
    The problem with the physics question in the NEET-UG paper

    The Supreme Court has asked IIT Delhi to put together a team of three experts to check whether a physics question in the 2024 NEET-UG paper could have two possible correct answers. The check comes on the back of a challenge from some students who gave the exam, alleging that the list of top-ranked students could change depending on how the students were marked on this question.

    The question is in the form of two statements followed by four options. The student is required to pick one option from the four, with the assumption that only one of the four options is correct. Read more to know the question:

  • July 23, 2024 08:09
    Opposition corners government over NEET issue in Lok Sabha

    The first day of the Budget Session saw a face-off between the Opposition and the government in the Lok Sabha over anomalies in the NEET examination process, with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday asserting that there had been no evidence of paper leak in the last seven years and the government had nothing to hide.

    The Opposition charge was led by Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi who said Mr. Pradhan had blamed everyone but himself for the NEET issue and it was obvious to the whole country that there was a very serious problem in our examination system. Read more

