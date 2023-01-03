  • A Life in the Shadows: A Memoir (Harper) by A.S. Dulat traces his Partition-bloodied childhood in Lahore and New Delhi to his early years as a young intelligence officer and observations on Kashmir, China, and his work. The candid memoir by the former head of the Research and Analysis Wing is the first by an Indian spymaster.  
  • In India, despite the pervasiveness of public policies, the public doesn’t know it all, argue Pranay Kotasthane and Raghu S. Jaitley in their new book,  Missing in Action: Why You Should Care About Public Policy (Penguin), as they try to acquaint readers with fundamental concepts. They explain the logic of the Indian state’s actions, shortcomings, constraints, and workings. 
  • Set in the decades around World War II,  The Circus Train (Sphere), by Amita Parikh, champions its protagonist, the wheelchair-bound Lena Papadopoulos, daughter of a star circus artist, as she tries to find her way in the world after being separated from her domineering father. 
  • The stories in  The Blue Scarf and Other Stories (Harper) by Anu Singh Choudhary, translated by Kamayani Sharma, unfold in messy hotel rooms, work cubicles and the confines of the home, as young women try to find purpose and fulfillment.  