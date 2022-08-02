  • ‘What is it about the hills that draw us to them again and again?’ asks one of the editors of Between Heaven and Earth: Writings on the Indian Hills (Speaking Tiger Books). Edited by Ruskin Bond and Bulbul Sharma, over 40 writers explore the reasons and explain the complex histories of hill stations built for the Raj and reshaped in free India. 
  • Equal, Yet Different: Career Catalysts for the Professional Woman (Penguin) by Anita Bhogle tries to understand why despite the growing number of women acquiring professional degrees, they remain under-represented and almost invisible when it comes to top leadership positions or decision-making roles. Based on in-depth interviews, this book identifies catalysts that can help women achieve maximum potential. 
  • Anupama Raju’s debut novel, C (Aleph), follows the life of a writer, as she moves between two cities and across centuries. Exploring a range of emotions in prose and poetry, it is narrated by two voices, one of the writer and the other of a sunless city, where time is suffused with voices of a past lover. 
  • In Satya Vyas’ Banaras Talkies (Penguin), translated by Himadri Agarwal, three friends navigate college life with its many exams and bad canteen food. A nostalgic tour of campus life, it captures the struggles and lives of youngsters, and is filled with Banarasi banter. 