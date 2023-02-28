  • India’s Blind Spot: Understanding and Managing our Cities (Harper) by Devashish Dhar gives fresh insight on India’s urbanisation phenomenon, offering policy solutions and innovations to tackle complex issues that plague urban spaces.
  • Ravi Sawhney, an ex-IAS officer, writes how he tackled challenges, including the Khalistan movement in Punjab, and recalls his experience during his UN stints in  Living a Life (Tulika Books).
  • In Nadeem Zaman’s  The Inheritors (Hachette India), as U.S.-returned Nisar Chowdhury tries to come to terms with a new Dhaka and its shiny set, he must not forget that reality is always just a block away.
  • Sameer Nagarajan’s  The Parijat Tree and Other Stories (Vishwakarma Publications) holds a mirror to society from the 1970s to present day India, with stories that bear witness to life and its twists and turns.