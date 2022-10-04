  • See Things as They Are: Life Lessons from the Buddha (Aleph), edited by Nanditha Krishna brings together the Buddha’s core teachings, mainly the Eightfold Path and the Four Noble Truths, which form the basis of the Buddhist tradition and are followed across the world.
  • Shrabani Basu has updated her book,  Curry: How Indian Food Conquered Britain (Bloomsbury), to report on the latest trends in the curry industry of Britain. “We hear less of chicken tikka masala,” she writes, “and more of dishes like Tellicherry prawns.”
  • Vishnu, a 21-year-old Indian student out drinking in a bar in Washington D.C., is murdered in a hate crime. Karan Madhok’s debut novel,  A Beautiful Decay (Aleph), looks at the barbarity that lies just beneath the surface in countries like India and America and the toll it takes on the lives of innocent people.
  • An advocate from Kerala attempting to correct a ‘typographical error’ is brutally murdered in Bangalore. When two post-mortems and multiple police probes yield nothing, CBI officer Kuppuswamy Ragothanam reopens the case. V. Sudarshan writes a story of true crime,  Dead End (Hachette), based on his interviews with CBI officer Ragothanam.