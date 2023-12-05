  • The American Beast (Hachette) by Jill Lepore offers a portrait of America, capturing the troubled relationship between the country’s violent past and divided present. Her essays reflect on culture wars, the media, disruptive technology, and constitutional crises.
  • A veteran diplomat, Mohan Kumar, who has represented India at multiple international forums over a more than three-decade career, explores the shifts in international power equations over the years and traces how India’s position has evolved over time in India’s Moment (HarperCollins).
  • In Mitch Albom’s The Little Liar (Hachette), 11-year-old Nico Crispi is instructed to convince Jewish residents to board trains heading east where they are promised jobs. He realises too late that the people will never return. Nico’s story is interwoven with other individuals impacted by the Nazi occupation of Greece.
  • Writer and illustrator Lopamudra Maitra brings alive the stories of a great Bengali writer in The Collected Stories of Upendrakishore Ray Chowdhury (Aleph). The selection of 63 stories by the master storyteller (1863–1915) includes tales of Tuntuni, the mischievous tailor bird and that of Gupi and Bagha (filmed by his great grandson Satyajit Ray), featuring fantasy characters, magical lands, and exhilarating adventures.