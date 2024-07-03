The Rajya Sabha on July 3 is likely to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the House. During his speech in the Lok Sabha, Mr. Modi said, “The people of the country have given us this mandate after testing us on every criterion. The people have seen our track record of 10 years.”

The Prime Minister also assured students that his government was committed to averting incidents of paper leaks at “war footing”. The Lower House was adjourned sine die after passing the resolution on Motion of Thanks to the President’s address.

The Opposition members cornered the government in the Rajya Sabha over the recent examination paper leaks, saying it is hurting the future of the youth and the morale of students who have toiled hard. Apart from the NEET paper leak and other controversies related to the National Testing Agency (NTA), railway accidents and farmers’ welfare were also raised during the discussion in the Upper House.

The Rajya Sabha witnessed a war of words on July 2 when Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar sarcastically said Jairam Ramesh should take the seat of Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, in an effort to discipline the Congress MP.