Live

Rajya Sabha proceedings LIVE: PM Modi likely to address House today

Prime Minister Modi addressed the Lok Sabha on July 2, after which it was adjourned sine die

Updated - July 03, 2024 07:52 am IST

Published - July 03, 2024 07:51 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on July 2, 2024.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on July 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Rajya Sabha on July 3 is likely to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the House. During his speech in the Lok Sabha, Mr. Modi said, “The people of the country have given us this mandate after testing us on every criterion. The people have seen our track record of 10 years.” 

The Prime Minister also assured students that his government was committed to averting incidents of paper leaks at “war footing”. The Lower House was adjourned sine die after passing the resolution on Motion of Thanks to the President’s address

The Opposition members cornered the government in the Rajya Sabha over the recent examination paper leaks, saying it is hurting the future of the youth and the morale of students who have toiled hard. Apart from the NEET paper leak and other controversies related to the National Testing Agency (NTA), railway accidents and farmers’ welfare were also raised during the discussion in the Upper House. 

The Rajya Sabha witnessed a war of words on July 2 when Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar sarcastically said Jairam Ramesh should take the seat of Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, in an effort to discipline the Congress MP. 

Here are the latest updates:
  • July 03, 2024 07:52
    War of words between Dhankhar and Kharge in Rajya Sabha

    The Rajya Sabha witnessed a war of words on July 2 when Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar sarcastically said Jairam Ramesh should take the seat of Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, in an effort to discipline the Congress MP. 

    Mr. Kharge, who is also the president of the Congress, retorted by saying the Chairman was trying to bring in the Varna (caste) system.

    The acrimony started when Mr. Dhankhar asked Pramod Tiwari of the Congress not to state unverified facts. To this, Mr. Ramesh said it would be authenticated.

    “The senior leadership (Kharge) is here. I think you (Ramesh) should replace (Kharge).... You are so intelligent, so gifted, so talented, you should immediately come and take the seat in place of Mr. Kharge because, by and large, you are doing his job,” the Chairman said. 

    Read the full story here.

